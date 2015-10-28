Craftwerk: 3 Floyds

Approximately 30 miles southeast of the Chicago Loop in the small town of Munster, Indiana, lies 3 Floyds, one of the most well-respected breweries in the world. At the helm is owner Nick Floyd, who has helped craft the brewery’s completely unique image… and its beers. Before 3 Floyds came along, craft beer brand image was usually synonymous with trees, fairies, and the like, but 3 Floyds injected some darkness and heavy metal into the scene. With head brewer Chris Boggess now helping Nick run the show, the brewery has expanded to include a distillery and even a hops field. Enjoy this inside look at one of the most revered breweries in the game.
