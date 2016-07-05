Creamy Coleslaw

For the best results when making any coleslaw, pre-season the raw vegetables by macerating them in salt. This draws out the liquid and softens them a little.

Servings: 6

Prep: 25 minutes

Total: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

200 grams thinly shredded green cabbage

200 grams thinly shredded red cabbage

200 grams julienned carrots

4 grams kosher salt

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1 lime, juiced

1/2 lemon, juiced

71 grams mayonnaise

73 ml buttermilk

1 gram paprika

2 grams freshly ground black pepper

23 ml white wine vinegar

Directions

1. In a large bowl, toss the cabbage and carrots with 1 teaspoon|grams salt, massaging it gently with your hands. Leave it at room temperature for 1 hour.

2. Transfer the vegetables to a clean bowl, squeezing gently as you do so to remove excess liquid. Add all of the remaining ingredients and mix well to combine. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving to allow the mixture to settle in.