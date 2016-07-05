Creamy Coleslaw

For the best results when making any coleslaw, pre-season the raw vegetables by macerating them in salt. This draws out the liquid and softens them a little.
Servings: 6
Prep: 25 minutes
Total: 1 hour 30 minutes
Ingredients
200 grams thinly shredded green cabbage
200 grams thinly shredded red cabbage
200 grams julienned carrots
4 grams kosher salt
4 scallions, thinly sliced
1 lime, juiced
1/2 lemon, juiced
71 grams mayonnaise
73 ml buttermilk
1 gram paprika
2 grams freshly ground black pepper
23 ml white wine vinegar
Directions
1. In a large bowl, toss the cabbage and carrots with 1 teaspoon|grams salt, massaging it gently with your hands. Leave it at room temperature for 1 hour.
2. Transfer the vegetables to a clean bowl, squeezing gently as you do so to remove excess liquid. Add all of the remaining ingredients and mix well to combine. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving to allow the mixture to settle in.