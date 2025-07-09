Creepy ‘Ghost of Yotei’ Fan Tried To Leak Game Footage by Spying on Sucker Punch HQ in Real Life

A Ghost of Yotei fan is getting backlash from the gaming community after they supposedly tried to spy on Sucker Punch HQ in real life. The user reportedly used a hotel next to the studio to try to leak footage of the game being developed.

Look, we all know that some fandoms can cross the line from time to time, especially when it comes to behavior that leans into the unacceptable. However, one Ghost of Yotei “leak” may have topped them all. According to a post on the GhostofYotei subreddit, a user posted footage of them spying on Sucker Punch HQ in Bellevue, Washington.

In the now-deleted clip, the Ghost of Yotei fan supposedly looked into a window at the studio with their camera and recorded a developer working on the PS5 exclusive game. The user quickly removed the post after getting blasted by players who called out the behavior as “creepy.” However, the voyeuristic leak then caused an uproar on the GamingLeaksAndRumours forum, with many accounts even calling the behavior “criminal.”

“Probably shouldn’t normalize this weird (illegal?) behavior,” a user wrote in reaction to the leak. Another user exclaimed, “That is some weird s**t don’t do this.” One comment argued, “Stop being weird and respect other people’s privacy. Game devs face enough harassment online, they don’t need people stalking them outside their workplace too.”

This is Definitely Unacceptable Behavior

Now, it should be pointed out that the original post has been deleted. And it’s actually a good thing that no one managed to save a mirror of it. But that also means there’s a possibility that the original footage was faked, or even a hoax. So, take this with a grain of salt. However, I think the reported behavior is extremely creepy, regardless.

And even if the user caught the footage by mistake, the voyeuristic aspect of the leak is definitely not something you should post online. So, in that regard, the reaction Reddit had to the Ghost of Yotei Sucker Punch HQ footage makes sense. Just the general idea of it is skeevy. Developers already get a lot of harassment online as is. No one should be showing up to their workplace uninvited.

I also have to think: is the gaming community really that desperate that we have to sneak footage of a title through windows? No, no we aren’t. And as many pointed out, Sucker Punch is literally hosting a Ghost of Yotei State of Play on July 10. It’s not even like we are going to be short on official gameplay footage.