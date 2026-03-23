Crimson Desert Update Makes A Few Changes That Players Have Been Begging For

Crimson Desert is getting its first major patch and the update aims to address fan complaints around controller and keyboard settings, health recovery from consumables, and item storage in the Howling Hill Camp.

Crimson Desert Full Patch Notes

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert has only been out for a single week, but gamers have already clocked a ton of hours in the massive open-world adventure game. Although the title didn’t launch to perfect reviews, the game did sell a ton of copies and Pearl Abyss is attempting to listen carefully to player feedback and build on what the game already offers.

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The first major patch arrives this week and delivers a handful of improvements and tweaks that many players have been asking for. First off, there is a lengthy list of tweaks and adjustments to the game’s controls, that should help reduce some of the friction and awkwardness that some players are running into.

Additionally, the game is getting a touch easier with improvements to health regeneration when players consume food or other healing items. Select bosses are also having their health and attack power nerfed to give players a fighting chance.

Another big improvement is a change to how inventory at the Howling Hill Camp will work. The patch adds the Private Storage that can be used to store items from your Inventory.

The Private Storage is located at the initial temporary lodgings in Hernand and at the Howling Hill Camp.

Major Updates:

In this patch, we’ve adjusted some gamepad and keyboard/mouse controls, increased Health restored from food and items, and added new item storage in the Howling Hill Camp.

Quests:

Fixed an issue in the Chapter 2 quest “Reunion” where the cat would sometimes stop leading the way.

Improved the Chapter 4 quest “Mysterious Pot” by making the symbol stop briefly when it reaches the correct position while repairing the ancient generator.

Fixed an issue in “Turnali’s Request” where the quest would not complete if a Bekker Shield that had already been refined was refined again.

Improved the notification to appear when crime status prohibit the quest from progressing.

Content:

Added more Abyss Nexuses across the continent of Pywel to improve fast travel via teleportation.

Added the Private Storage that can be used to store items from your Inventory.

The Private Storage is located at the initial temporary lodgings in Hernand and at the Howling Hill Camp.

Reduced the time required to acquire knowledge.

Changed skill observation to be only required once to learn before being able to use it.

Adjusted when Force Palm is learned to allow players to use it much earlier in the game.

Reduced the number of hits required to log trees.

Changed logging so that trees are chopped with basic swings without aiming first.

Decreased the QTE difficulty in the Arm Wrestling minigame and when pinned by an opponent (Mount).

Improved the visibility of items that can provide knowledge by adding icons and tooltips that show the total number of knowledge acquired.

Changed ore veins and collectibles to be discovered automatically when you are within a certain proximity. Regular Ores: 8m Tools: 2m Bonfire, Special Cooking Tool, Grindstone

Improved Skybridge Alignment Devices in the Abyss to trigger immediately when placed in the correct activation point.

Improved the visibility of Skybridge Alignment Devices within the Abyss to make them easier to locate.

Improved the visibility of the circuit board attached to Axiom Force to show its lines while being moved.

Improved camera movement when aiming a bow at a brazier and adjusted the range for lighting arrows accordingly.

Added an indestructible brazier in front of the Lioncrest Watchtower.

Improved the Trading Post UI to display Damiane, Oongka, and Kliff’s horses’ Inventory.

Added effects for destroying facilities at enemy strongholds. The effects of facility destruction are as follows: Infirmary: Wounded enemies no longer return to the fight. Storage Facilities: Enemy Max Health -10%. Barracks Facilities: Enemy Attack -5.

Improved the visuals of certain puzzles for clarity.

Increased the Health restored by ingredients and food items, and added new food to the Hernand Tavern.

Increased the Lantern’s range for detecting clues.

Reduced Stamina consumption for Nature’s Grasp.

Fixed an issue where pets would fail to loot items under certain conditions.

Changed certain items in the Witches’ shop to reset daily.

Changed the properties of bismuth ore and how it is gathered. Petrification is now applied by default when you approach bismuth ore. Bismuth ore can now be mined using regular methods like a pickaxe, rather than requiring Lightning damage attacks.

Lowered the difficulty of the Marksmanship and Archery Contest minigames.

Fixed an issue where the Abyss cell’s electric field would not disappear.

Improved the visibility of the part that needs to be grabbed with Axiom Force on the Skybridge Alignment Device.

Changed Visione to be automatically equipped and play after reading memory fragments with the Lantern.

Fixed an issue in the Ethereal Pathway Abyss where players could not observe Force Palm if they did not step on the Abyss Nexus.

Fixed an issue where Stamina was not consumed after a certain quest cutscene.

Control:

[General] Improved the response speed of the interaction UI.

[General] Improved the responsiveness of jump inputs.

[General] Fixed aiming to target the center of the screen when using a Lantern or while unarmed.

[General] Improved the Equipment Quick Slot so that re-selecting your current equipment will stow it.

[General] Improved the responsiveness of the Main Menu UI.

[General] Fixed an intermittent issue where the Main Menu would not open.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Improved the responsiveness of character movement controls.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Added the following shortcuts to open and close certain menus: Inventory: [I] Skills: [K] Journal: [J] Map: [M]

[Keyboard/Mouse] Fixed an issue where the key guide at the bottom right of the screen would not update when using Guard or Aim.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Added default control options for Guard/Aim (Side Button 1) and Evade (Side Button 2).

[Keyboard/Mouse] Changed controls to maintain movement input when using Axiom Force.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Fixed an issue where duplicate keys could be assigned in Shortcuts and Input Settings.

[Keyboard/Mouse] Fixed an issue where certain inputs did not function correctly after changing the Shortcuts and Input Settings.

The full patch notes can be found on the official Crimson Desert website.

Pearl Abyss also confirmed in the update that they are listening carefully to community feedback and have more updates planned for the near future.

“We are currently reviewing various gameplay elements based on your feedback and will roll out further improvements and fixes in subsequent updates. We remain committed to improving Crimson Desert and your experience in Pywel.”

Crimson Desert is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.