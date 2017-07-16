Crispy Adobo Chicken Wings Recipe

We never compromise any of the traditional recipes shared to us by our mothers, aunts, and grandmothers, but only heighten them by way of new cooking methods and use of higher quality ingredients that may not have been available to them back home in the Philippines.

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups|473 ml soy sauce

1 ¼ cups|296 ml white vinegar

½ cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon black pepper

9 garlic cloves, crushed

2 bay leaves

½ cup plus 3 tablespoons cornstarch

canola oil, for frying

2.2 pounds|998 grams split chicken wings

chicharrones, crushed

cilantro, roughly chopped

Directions

In a medium saucepan, combine soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, black pepper, garlic, and bay leaves over high heat. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. In a small bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons|25 grams cornstarch with ¼ cup|60 ml water, then whisk it into the saucepan. Cook, whisking, until reduced slightly, about 5 minutes. Save 2 cups for tossing with the wings and save the remaining for another time. Heat the oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F|190°C. Toss the chicken with the remaining cornstarch in a large bowl. Working in batches, cook the chicken until golden and cooked through, 8 to 10 minutes. Toss the chicken wings in the reserved adobo sauce, sprinkle with the chicharrones and cilantro, and get into it.

