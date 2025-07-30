July Nintendo Direct Officially Announced—How To Watch and What To Expect

After months of rumors, the July Nintendo Direct has finally been announced. Nintendo will conclude the month with a Partner Showcase, which will showcase third-party games coming to the Switch 2.

July Nintendo Direct Start Times

Screenshot: X @NintendoAmerica

Since June, rumors have circulated that a Nintendo Direct would take place in July. However, many started to doubt that the leaks were real, given that the month was days away from being over. In a last-minute save, Nintendo has announced that a Nintendo Direct is scheduled for July 31, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT.

Videos by VICE

It’s interesting to note that Nintendo is specifically calling this a “Partner Showcase,” and not a Nintendo-centric stream. In the past, this typically meant that the Direct would focus on third-party games. Perhaps the leaks of Persona 3 Reload and Metaphor ReFantazio coming to Switch 2 were actually real all along? Unfortunately, this also means we are unlikely to see Metroid Prime 4 or the rumored Animal Crossing Switch 2.

For your convenience, here are the July Nintendo Direct Start Times for each region so you know when to tune in:

Region Start Time Date US 6:00 AM (PT), 9:00 AM (ET) Thursday, July 31, 2025. UK 2:00 PM (BST) Thursday, July 31, 2025. Japan 10:00 PM (JST) Thursday, July 31, 2025. Australia 11:00 PM (ACT) Thursday, July 31, 2025. Brazil 10:00 AM (BST) Thursday, July 31, 2025. Canada 9:00 AM Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Where to Watch Nintendo Partner Showcase (July 2025)

Play video

The easiest way to watch the July Nintendo Direct is to tune in to Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, which can be found here. We’ve also embedded it in the section above. Tune in to the video at your region’s start time, and it will automatically convert into a livestream. If you happen to miss the broadcast, the Nintendo Direct will automatically be made available on the same page.

As far as what will be shown at the July Nintendo Direct, there is no confirmation. However, there have been rumored games from previous leaks. The biggest titles supposedly being shown are Death Stranding (Director’s Cut), Persona 3 Reload, and Witcher 3: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. As I said earlier, leaks also claimed the Nintendo Direct would feature the release date for Metroid Prime 4, as well as Animal Crossing Switch 2.

Screenshot: Atlus

However, since Nintendo has confirmed this is a “Partner Showcase,” I think we are unlikely to get those major Nintendo-developed titles. Still, this is massive news for players who bought the Switch 2 at launch.

As someone who plays the handheld console every day, I’m itching for more games to release on it, finally.