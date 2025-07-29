July Nintendo Direct: Every Game Rumored to Be Announced

According to several gaming insiders, a July Nintendo Direct is still scheduled to take place at the end of this month. From a new Animal Crossing to Persona 3 Reload, here are all the games that are currently rumored to be announced during the livestream showcase.

All Games Rumored to Be in the July Nintendo Direct

Screenshot: Nintendo, Atlus

Rumors of a July Nintendo Direct first began circulating in June. However, leaks about the Nintendo showcase started to gain steam after prominent gaming insider NateTheHate verified that he had been told one was going to happen. While the jury is still out on whether the Direct is being delayed into August, we do have quite a few games that will reportedly be shown during the event.

Videos by VICE

Now, of course, take this with a significant grain of salt. As I said, these are all “rumored” at best. Not to mention, no one has confirmed anything about any of these games. Additionally, the July showcase may not even take place at this point. Regardless, I thought it would be interesting to go over the games that several leaks claim will be in the next Nintendo Direct that eventually happens:

Metaphor ReFantazio

Pokémon Colosseum (GameCube Shadow Drop)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut

Witcher 3: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Metroid Prime 4 release date

Animal Crossing Switch 2 (teaser at the end of the Direct)

Xenoblade Switch 2 (not rumored, but could potentially be announced soon after the series’ composer recently announced X)

Persona 3 Reload (a credible Atlus leaker recently made this claim)

The big one here, of course, would be a new Animal Crossing for Switch 2. I mean, I know I would lose my mind if it were teased. But as a massive Atlus fan, I would also kill for Metaphor ReFantazio and Persona 3 Reload on Switch 2. The other surprising rumored game here is Death Stranding. Besides Helldivers 2, it would make it the first major AAA PS5 title to be released on a rival platform.

Where Is the July Direct?

Screenshot: Nintendo

It’s July 29, which means we only have two days left of this month. So are we going to get a Nintendo Direct or not? Well, if you ask me, I feel like it’s probably too late for it to happen. However, Nintendo does have a history of announcing Nintendo Directs a day in advance of their release. So technically, July 30 would be the last day they could, in theory, confirm it’s happening.

So yeah, I’m going to say it’s not likely. While rumors of Nintendo Directs happen all the time, this one is more interesting given the people who are reporting it. The rumored July Direct was first covered by popular YouTuber BeatEmUps back in June. Although he stressed he couldn’t personally verify it, he did say that a source seemed confident that it was going to happen.

As I said earlier, what added credibility to the leak was gaming insider NateTheHate. The popular gaming enthusiast has a proven track record of accuracy. In all fairness, he was upfront with followers and said he had “heard it was happening.”

He also has since said that he never said it was absolutely going to happen. Not to mention if the source of the rumor itself is wrong, then it would explain why so many reliable insiders are being told the same thing. It could also be a case where the July Nintendo Direct is pushed to August.

Regardless, it’s interesting to look into the rumored games that are supposedly coming to Switch 2 in the future.