Elden Ring Nightreign Two-Player Mode Delayed Due to Tsunami Warning

The latest Elden Ring Nightreign patch has been delayed following a tsunami warning issued in Japan.

FromSoftware explained they were putting the two-player mode on hold until further notice. Despite the potential crisis, some Elden Ring players were actually mad about this.

Tsunami Delays Elden Ring Nightreign Patch

On July 29, an 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Russia sent massive waves toward coastal Japan, Hawaii, and Alaska. As a result, tsunami warnings were issued for the countries affected.

Following the emergency, FromSoftware made a post on X stating that the latest Elden Ring Nightreign patch, set to release on July 31, 2025, was now being delayed.

“Due to the tsunami warning following the earthquake near the Kamchatka Peninsula, we have decided to postpone the distribution of the ‘ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN’ Patch 1.02. The update was scheduled for today to tomorrow, July 31 (Thursday) after 10:00 CEST | 1:00 PDT.”

The Japanese developer clarified that the second cycle of Everdark Sovereign was also being delayed.

“Additionally, the second cycle of Everdark Sovereign, which was scheduled to start at 03:00 CEST | 18:00 PDT (7/30) tomorrow, will also be delayed until after the update file has been distributed. Thank you for your understanding.”

Despite the emergency situation behind the delay, some fans voiced their disappointment.

Some Nightreign Players Are Upset About the Delay

I think it goes without saying that a tsunami warning is a perfectly valid reason to delay a game update. However, some Elden Ring Nightreign players were still frustrated by the announcement. Players of the multiplayer RPG took to X to voice their frustrations over the delayed patch.

“It is just an update. Please release it,” a user wrote in reaction to FromSoftware’s X post. “Why does it have to be delayed for the whole world? Can you just limit it to that region?” another user asked. One even vented, “I think I’m done with Nightreign. You won’t fix the communication problem, I’ve had to wait 2 months (and am STILL waiting).”

Not everyone was upset, though. In a show of solidarity, many FromSoftware fans actually came to the studio’s defense. Most agreed that the developers’ safety should come first.

The delayed Elden Ring Nightreign patch was set to release the much-anticipated two-player mode, which was missing from the game when it launched back in May. But it’s worth waiting a bit longer if it means the studio is prioritizing the safety of its developers.