Crispy Oven-Baked Potato Chips Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ pounds|717 grams creamer or fingerling potatoes, cut lengthwise ¼-inch slices

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil, plus more for serving

1 sprig rosemary, leaves minced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lemon

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 450°F. Toss the fingerlings with the olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper and spread into an even layer between two sheet trays. Roast, tossing halfway through, until the chips are golden and crispy, 30 to 35 minutes. Zest the lemon over the top and transfer to a platter or bowl. Serve with white bean dip.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .