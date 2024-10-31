‘Croc’ Is Back, and I Can’t Wait for the Waypoint Crew to Roast Me

Let me explain. Croc is one of those platformer gems I can’t defend as hard as a Banjo-Kazooie or Psychonauts. But Croc holds a special place in my heart that I just can’t deny. When I heard rumors of a Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster, I felt my heart flutter. Now, I have to stand by my green, adorable boy.

Internally, the Waypoint Crew has been arguing about Gex. Gex’s approval rating among the team is too high. I’m about to hype up Croc, and I already know I’ll get “Oh, so you don’t like Gex, but you like mid-ass Croc?” I won’t let them slander you, you one-toothed fiend. So, first, let’s talk about how hard the Legend of the Gobbos soundtrack goes. Take a listen to this and tell me this came from a “mid” game.

Gex doesn’t have any finger-snappers like that. Furthermore, Croc has Gex beat in terms of charm. Croc doesn’t need dated quips and tired references. Once you hear that KERSPLAT, it’s over. Done. Croc ain’t play that. He had, like, two moves. The tail whip and the ground pound. But if it works, why change it up?

Screenshot: Argonaut Software

‘croc’ doesn’t need to explain himself

Don’t talk to me about the controls. They were… fine! Some, uh, interesting moments of shaky platforming — but never mind that! All of that fades into the background once you’ve established a rhythm! Plus, I have to again point y’all toward the soundtrack — which is lifting the overall experience!

The boss fights were memorable, too! Matter of fact, you know what? You guys don’t have to take my word for it. I’m not the only one who’s been waiting on Croc to come back!

“I remember this was the first pc game but it was croc 2 i played as a kid the undescribable feeling i can`t explain but i loved the game so much since i loved dinasours and such this was a perfect game but then our old pc crashed and i never knew the name of the game and always tried to find out about it again but never did… Now after 20 plus years i see it here and the memories start flooding back damn,” one YouTube commenter says! Did they use any punctuation? No! But they used passion — and that conquers all! I’m with ya, Croc! I don’t care what anyone says!