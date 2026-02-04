There’s a Free Grocery Store in NYC Now. Here’s How It Works.

Polymarket want a cracker? Polymarket has crackers. Lots of them. It doesn’t just sell them. It gives them away for free. The Polymarket is a free supermarket run by Polymarket, a “cryptocurrency-based prediction market.”

Basically, it’s a platform on which people can bet on a wide variety of things, from election results to economic market indicators to the weather. And now it’s in the business of giving away groceries, because publicity is like that.

Videos by VICE

free? All free?

“After months of planning, we’re excited to announce ‘The Polymarket’ is coming to New York City. New York’s first free grocery store,” reads a February 3, 2026 announcement posted by Polymarket on their Substack.

“The Polymarket is fully stocked. No purchase required. We’re open to all New Yorkers. A real, physical investment in our community…

“Free groceries. Free markets (bolded by myself for emphasis). Built for the people who power New York.” That answers the “why” in “why would a crypto-betting firm open a grocery store?”

It’s ostensibly for publicity and to make a quasi-political point about the free market. Like it, love it, patronize it, or ignore it, there is a parallel donation drive attached to The Polymarket’s grand opening, one run by a reputable, time-honored group.

“Please consider joining us with a donation to the Food Bank For NYC with the link below.” The link is broken, since it contains an ellipsis (“…”) on the end of the URL, but the corrected link does lead to a GoFundMe for providing meals to those who live in the five boroughs of New York City.

“Every $1 provides up to 3 healthy, nutritious, and culturally appropriate meals for families facing food insecurity,” reads the fine print, which is a nice touch, no matter what you think of a cryptocurrency firm using food insecurity as a publicity drive.

The Polymarket opens at noon on Thursday, February 12, 2026, in New York City.