Cucumber Ginger Limeade Recipe

Servings: 4

Ingredients

for the ginger lime syrup:

3 limes

1 cup peeled and roughly chopped ginger

1½ cups granulated sugar

2 cups water

for the limeade:

1½ cups peeled and roughly chopped cucumber

1½ cups water

1⅓ cups Ginger Lime Syrup

1 cup lime juice

sliced cucumber for garnish

Directions

1. Make the syrup: Remove the zest from the limes with a Microplane, taking care not to include the white pith. Combine the ginger, sugar, and zest in a food processor and process for about 15 seconds. The sugar will begin to liquefy, but that’s okay. Transfer contents to a small saucepan and add the water. Over medium heat, stir to dissolve and allow the syrup to heat at a low simmer for about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and steep another 10 to 15 minutes. Strain the syrup through a fine-mesh sieve and discard the solids.

2. Assemble and serve: Combine cucumber and water in a blender and liquefy. Transfer the cucumber water to a small pitcher and stir in the remaining ingredients. Chill thoroughly to prevent diluting it down when you serve it over crushed ice garnished with cucumber slices.