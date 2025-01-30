‘Cult of the Lamb’ Can’t Stop Winning, as They Choose Donations Over Gold Verification on X

I never expected the humanitarian arc of Cult of the Lamb. But, I’m damn proud to live in the same timeline as it. Rather than give $1,000 to a company for a shiny verification badge, Massive Monster and Devolver Digital would rather help those who need it more. In a day and age where the almighty dollar means more than ever? $12,000 a year in donations sounds a hell of a lot better than getting a fascistic… I mean, facetious badge on a social media site. At this point, I’m hoping that more businesses follow suit. All that money could make a massive difference in the world. I’m glad that Cult of the Lamb is leading the charge.

Screenshot: Devolver Digital

Rather Than Support One of the Richest Men in the World, ‘Cult of the Lamb’ Wants To Help Those in Need

Cult of the Lamb has never been afraid to lead the charge when it comes to acceptance and tolerance. I mean, even when they were feuding with Angry Birds, they dropped the greatest photo of all time to help settle their differences. When they aren’t shitposting, however, they’re genuinely trying to do good deeds, as any Cult Leader should be doing. They also ignore the enticing glow of the Golden Verification badge. Rather, bringing attention to its cost and what that money could be used for instead.

Calling out the head of X and Twitter Gold in the same post, Cult of the Lamb dropped details for their $1,000 monthly pledge. Starting out supporting Doctors Without Borders,

Yuck Elon, and Yuck Twitter Gold 🤮

It costs around 12K a year….

What a horrible waste of money,



Instead of doing that, we are giving $1000 to a different charity each month this year.

Starting with Doctors Without Borders! pic.twitter.com/D4EkYQ5wwg — Cult of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) January 30, 2025 Tweet by @Cultofthelamb on X (formerly known As Twitter)

With $1,000 a month going toward different charities, Cult of the Lamb is making a difference. They even make sure to link the charity of their choice in their posts for others to consider donating to. Is it something they have to do? Absolutely not. But I may need to snag an additional copy of CotL on more consoles to show them how much I appreciate what they’re doing. Plus, the game is good as hell, so it’s worth it in more ways than one.

Screenshot: Devolver Digital

Fans Chime In To Offer Support And Kind Words Of Encouragement, As The Lamb Expects

With comments ranging from “W game studio and w game” to new fans expressing their interest in Cult of the Lamb after this decision, it seems like it’s a great time to be a fan of the series. It may not feel right to call them the GOAT for doing this, since they’re… well, a lamb. However, they’re obviously making the right decision here.

The owner of X is worth nearly 500 Billion dollars, so I don’t think $1,000 is going to affect him over time. But, if more developers and businesses follow in the hoof-steps of our Cult Leader, it may be enough to make a difference.