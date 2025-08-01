Current Moon Phase: August 1, 2025

Today officially marks the first quarter moon phase. Right now, the moon likely appears as a “half moon” (though only one quarter of it is illuminated during this time).

Think of it like this…when there’s a full moon reaching 100% illumination, it’s actually technically only half lit, as we do not see the other side of the moon facing away from Earth.

According to Moongiant, this current first quarter moon has an illumination of 52% and is 7.55 days old.

What does this mean for you? Well, if you believe the moon affects your emotions, motivation, and relationships, you can learn to work with its potent energy.

Here’s what you need to know about this moon phase and how it might affect you today and into the weekend.

What Is the First Quarter Moon Phase?

The first quarter moon phase is the third phase of the lunar cycle, which has eight total phases. This stage occurs between the waxing crescent and waxing gibbous.

“The Moon is now a quarter of the way through its monthly journey and you see half of its illuminated side,” NASA explains. “People may casually call this a half moon, but remember, that’s not really what you’re witnessing in the sky. You’re seeing just a slice of the entire Moon―half of the illuminated half.”

NASA added that this moon rises around noon and sets close to midnight, making it high in the sky during the evening hours. So, if the skies are clear today, you might want to take a look.

First Quarter Moon in Scorpio

Today’s quarter moon is in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, which it entered last night. It will remain in the sign until August 3, when it moves into Sagittarius.

Scorpio is an especially intense, mystic, and intuitive zodiac sign. Many astrologers believe that when the moon enters Scorpio, it intensifies the sign’s qualities. For example, this current phase might bring heightened emotions and introspection. Additionally, you might find you’re gaining more clarity on a matter due to your increased sense of intuition or “gut feelings.”

Right now is a great time to release pent-up energy or emotions and allow yourself to transform. Healing modalities like shadow work will be your best friend during these few days.

You might also find yourself feeling more vulnerable and exposed in your relationships. Perhaps more conflicts arise as you navigate intense feelings. Whatever the case, a focus on intimacy—both with others and with yourself—is crucial. Practice extra compassion and empathy, and don’t take note of any insights you receive these next few days.

First Quarter Symbolism

Many spiritual individuals and astrology buffs believe the moon phases symbolize different themes. The first quarter moon signals a time to take action on the seeds you planted during the new moon, which is said to be a powerful time for manifestation.

If you have any particular goals you’re working toward, ask yourself how you might take steps in the right direction. For example, maybe your intention for this moon cycle was to find a new job. Perhaps you spent the last week or so deciding what you want to pursue or the types of careers that interest you. Now would be the ideal opportunity to begin applying to open positions or connecting with your network.

Don’t be discouraged if you face any roadblocks or challenges along the way, as this is to be expected. View any rejections as redirection, and trust your intuition as you continue progressing. Buckle down and have fun with it. The journey is the best part.