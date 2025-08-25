Happy Monday! I hope you enjoyed the new moon/black moon this weekend—or at least its energy, considering it was invisible from our view here on Earth.

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent in the sign of Virgo. The moon is currently at 6% illumination, after being at 0% this weekend during the new moon. The waxing crescent is the second phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon begins to gain illumination from the sun.

Curious about how to work with today’s moon magic? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase.

Current Moon Phase: August 25, 2025

Today, August 25, we are under a waxing crescent moon in the astrological sign of Virgo. The moon is only 2.33 days old. (For reference, the moon completes its cycle/orbit of the Earth in 29.53 days, so we are early on in the lunar cycle.) If you’d like to see what little of the moon is currently highlighted, the waxing crescent moon is visible in the western sky just after sunset.

According to Moongiant, “This is the first phase after the new moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon’s surface. The moon is close to the sun in the sky and mostly dark except for the right edge of the moon, which becomes brighter as the days get closer to the next phase, which is a first quarter with a 50% illumination.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, directly after the new moon and before the first quarter.

According to Time and Date, “The waxing crescent moon starts as the moon becomes visible again after the new moon conjunction, when the sun and Earth are on opposite sides of the moon, making it impossible to see the moon from Earth.”

During the waxing crescent phase, the moon’s light (from the sun) grows from 0% to 50%. This is why it’s called “waxing,” as the moon appears to be increasing in size.

Some cultures still refer to this phase as the new moon, when only the tiniest sliver of the moon is highlighted for a few days. However, others believe the new moon only occurs when the moon is at 0%, which really only lasts for a few hours. On the other hand, the waxing crescent phase spans several days—so you might as well settle in.

Waxing Crescent Moon in Virgo

Today’s waxing crescent moon is situated in the pragmatic Earth sign of Virgo. Virgos are known for their detail-oriented nature. As the organized, logical perfectionists of the zodiac, this sign often triggers a sense of responsibility and ambition.

According to AstroSeek, with the waxing crescent moon in Virgo, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organize everything that is chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accepting imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waxing Crescent Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon symbolizes new beginnings and fresh starts. You might feel particularly motivated during this time—especially since we’re basking in the energy of Virgo.

As the second phase of the lunar cycle, the waxing crescent also represents a time of hope and potential. You might be embarking on new journeys or starting new creative projects, looking forward to the growth that is to come. Whatever the case, now is the perfect time to take leaps of faith and follow through on your goals.