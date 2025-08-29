Happy Friday! We’ve officially made it to the weekend, which might bring some shifts in energy from the changing moon phase.

Right now, we’re under the waxing crescent moon, which we have been under all week. The moon will move into the first quarter on Sunday, then shift quickly into the waxing gibbous. This occurs when the moon reaches 50 percent illumination and is growing by the day.

According to The Planetary Society, “The phases of the moon are caused by the changing positions of the moon, Earth, and the sun. As the moon goes around the Earth, different parts of it are illuminated by the sun. But because the same side of the moon always points toward Earth, most of the time, some of the illuminated part (daytime on the moon) faces away from us. And, some of the non-illuminated part (nighttime on the moon) faces toward us. This creates the different phases of the moon.”

Today’s moon is at 36 percent illumination and is six days old. In other words, we’re just six days into the new lunar cycle, out of 29.5 days.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: August 29, 2025

As mentioned above, today, August 29, we are under a waxing crescent moon at 36 percent illumination. It is only six days old and is in the astrological sign of Scorpio, a deeply emotional yet spiritually intense water sign.

Today’s moon can be seen in the west after sunset, appearing like a sliver of light in the sky. It is growing brighter every day from the sun’s illumination.

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon is the second phase of the lunar cycle, immediately following the new moon. Lasting around seven days, the crescent moon gains illumination until it reaches around 50 percent, when the moon reaches the first quarter. During this time, it seemingly grows in size.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view.”

Additionally, the waxing crescent moon rises a bit later each day.

Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the astrological sign of Scorpio, positioned at 13.48 degrees within the sign. Scorpios are known for their intuitive yet oftentimes intimidating nature.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Many believe that when the moon enters Scorpio, our actions become more instinctual. Your intuition might be super-charged, and your ability to manifest is heightened. This is a great time for emotional alchemy and the transmutation of pain.

Waxing Crescent Symbolism

A waxing crescent moon carries deep spiritual symbolism. This particular phase reminds us to shoot for the stars while taking actional, aligned steps toward our goals. If you’ve been procrastinating on a project, now is the time to get started.

Many people use the new moon as an opportunity to manifest and call in their desires. As the first phase following the new moon, the waxing crescent is perfect for planting seeds and being more intentional with your day-to-day routines.