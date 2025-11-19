Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the work week and just one day away from the new moon.

Tomorrow marks a new lunar cycle, and today is the last day of the waning crescent moon. Since the moon’s illumination is dropping to nearly 0% today, many would consider today to be part of the “new moon” phase. (Some people believe the day before and after the actual new moon are included in the phase.) However, technically speaking, the new moon only lasts for a few hours. This month, it occurs super early tomorrow morning, at 1:47 a.m. EST.

That being said, right now, the waning crescent moon likely won’t be visible tonight.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: November 19, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Scorpio, a water sign known for its sensitive yet intense nature. The moon has barely any illumination from the sun, so you might not be able to see it in the sky.

The moon is currently 29.02 days old. For reference, the entire lunar cycle lasts for around 29.53 days, so we are just about to enter the new moon phase.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent phase is the last phase of the eight-phase lunar cycle. It occurs just after the last quarter moon and the new moon, marking a time for release and surrender. (More on that later.)

According to NASA, during the waning crescent phase, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waning crescent moon is still in the water sign of Scorpio, a passionate, intuitive sign known for its intensity. If you notice heightened emotions during this time, now you know why.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Additionally, you might experience more clarity as you listen to your inner knowing. Scorpios are highly in tune with energy and can subconsciously pick up on things you might otherwise miss.

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

As mentioned earlier, the waning crescent moon symbolizes a time of release and surrender. As the last phase of the lunar cycle, it reminds us to unwind and rest before starting anew.

Since we are less than a day away from the new moon, however, you might also notice some unsettled, charged energy creeping in. Use this time to reflect on your dreams so you know what to manifest during the next lunar cycle (and the new moon). Now is not the time to act, but rather to slow down, release your control, and trust what’s in store for you.