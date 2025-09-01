Happy Monday and Happy Labor Day! I hope you enjoyed the weekend and the change of moon phases. Yesterday, the moon shifted into the first quarter and has now entered the waxing gibbous phase. This occurs when the moon is over 50% illuminated by the sun, gaining more light each day. The phase will last until the full moon on September 7.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Videos by VICE

Current Moon Phase: September 1, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous with 64% illumination. For reference, the illumination can vary by up to 10% on a given day. The current moon is also 8.7 days old, which is basically how far we are into the 29.53-day lunar cycle.

According to Moongiant, “During a waxing gibbous, the moon rises in the east in mid-afternoon and is high in the eastern sky at sunset. The word gibbous first appeared in the 14th century and has its roots in the Latin word ‘gibbosus,’ meaning humpbacked.”

Right now, the moon appears as a semicircle in the sky, seemingly growing in size from our view here on Earth.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle, immediately following the first quarter moon. During this phase, the moon is gaining illumination from the sun, going from 50% to 100% on the day of the full moon. It typically lasts for about days.

According to Kopernik Observatory, “This phase is one step in the cycle away from the full moon phase, where the sun, Earth, and moon are in a straight line. As this phase is nearing, the sun and moon’s gravitational pull causes the bulge size of Earth’s tides to increase. This means that they are about to reach their maximum at spring tide.”

The waxing gibbous moon rises around 3 p.m. and sets around 3 a.m.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is in the astrological sign of Sagittarius, a philosophical, free-spirited fire sign.

According to AstroSeek, with the moon in Sagittarius, “the greatest need is to always search for something. In order to feel safe, you might find that you need to have a goal, mission, or philosophy that gives your life meaning. With [the] moon in Sagittarius, you have an optimistic approach to life, and you believe that things will get better even if you get into trouble.”

Today, embrace your adventurous and independent side. Take yourself on a solo date, explore your town like a tourist, or change up your routine. Seek to learn something new, consider different perspectives, talk to a stranger about their life philosophy, and flex your social muscles.

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

A waxing gibbous moon holds strong spiritual symbolism. This particular phase represents a time for action—a last push before the full moon.

According to Mystical Moon Rituals by Emma Lycett, aka The Ritual Witch, a yoga teacher, moon manifestor, and spiritual coach, “Your ritual for this week is to simply say yes to the things that are in alignment with your dreams and desires. You might notice that opportunities begin to arise, conversations take place, or offers start to come in. This is not a time to second-guess or procrastinate; this is the time to say YES!”