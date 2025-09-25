Happy Thursday!

We are just one day away from the weekend, a much-needed break from the chaotic energy these past few weeks have brought us. Today’s moon phase is still the waxing crescent, gaining more illumination from the sun each day. Right now, it’s at 13% illumination and is 3.51 days old.

If you look for the moon in the sky during this phase, you might notice a small sliver of light, growing larger each night. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 25, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent with 13% illumination. The current moon is less than four days old and is situated in the astrological sign of Scorpio, where it was yesterday as well. Scorpio brings a particularly intense energy, so if you’re feeling a bit emotional or on edge today, that might be why.

According to Moongiant, the waxing crescent “is the first phase after the new moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon’s surface. The moon is close to the sun in the sky and mostly dark except for the right edge of the moon, which becomes brighter as the days get closer to the next phase, which is a first quarter with a 50% illumination.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring between the new moon and the first quarter moon. It typically lasts for about seven days, until the moon reaches 50% illumination.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s moon is in the sign of Scorpio, an intense and emotional water sign. Scorpios are often known for their passion, vengefulness, mysticism, and intuitive gifts. It’s a highly spiritual sign.

According to Co–Star, “Scorpios socialize from behind a double-sided mirror, always scanning, reading you while you can only see your own reflection. They prefer to be the people asking the questions, removing your skin with their perceptive scalpel and taking inventory of your pulsing viscera. They subtly probe and push your pressure points so they can get the answer they’re seeking. Scorpios are keenly aware of power, its flows, and their position within its matrix.”

When the moon enters Scorpio, you might notice your intuition is louder and clearer than usual. Additionally, you might feel your emotions a bit more intensely.

As AstroSeek reports, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon has long been a powerful symbol across various cultures and spiritual traditions. To many, it represents life’s natural cycles and our connection to nature. The full moon in particular is often celebrated as a time to gather with your community and express gratitude.

The waxing crescent moon holds its own magic and symbolism, too. This phase represents a fresh start, renewal, hope, and opportunity. As one of the first few phases of the lunar cycle, it’s the perfect time to set intentions and manifest your dreams.