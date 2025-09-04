Happy Thursday!

We are nearing the end of the work week and getting closer to the full moon this weekend. Right now, we’re still in the waxing gibbous phase, which will last until Sunday, when the moon reaches 100% illumination.

Videos by VICE

With all the chaos in the air—Venus in Leo, Saturn retrograding in Pisces, etc.—the energy is a bit wild right now, and it will likely only get more intense as we approach the weekend.

Thankfully, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You can work with the moon’s phases to achieve your goals and find inspiration in your daily routine. Especially during the current waxing gibbous, you will undoubtedly notice some peaks in your ambition and motivation.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 4, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous with 89% illumination. The current moon is also 11.56 days old and is in the astrological sign of Aquarius. During this time, you might feel rushed or unsettled, attempting to get shit done before the full moon.

However, this is natural. You can find grounding by creating a daily routine and taking actionable steps toward your goals. Once the full moon arrives, you will be able to release all this pent-up energy and move forward with less emotional/mental baggage.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth phase of the lunar cycle. It occurs just after the first quarter moon and just before the full moon, as the moon gains more and more illumination from the sun. In fact, it goes from 50% to 100% illumination during this particular stage. This is why the moon appears larger and fuller in the sky.

According to the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center, “This moon phase occurs once a month, rising around 3 p.m., and setting around 3 a.m., sticking around for approximately 7.38 days before going into the full moon phase. The term waxing means increasing, and the term gibbous means ‘humped-back.’ Therefore, this phase is called waxing gibbous because the surface area of the moon that you see is increasing, and the shape of the lit-up part of the moon looks like a humpback.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Aquarius

Today’s waxing gibbous moon the air sign Aquarius, which is often referred to as the rebels (with a cause) of the zodiac. Aquarius has deep intellect, a philanthropic nature, a desire for individuality, and progressive ideas that shake society out of its sleep.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because [the] moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

The waxing gibbous moon sheds light on the progress we have made and the steps we still need to take. If you want your manifestations from the new moon to come to fruition, you must be willing to invest your energy and put in the work. This phase represents a time of buckling down and tying up any loose ends. Let this energy inspire and ignite a fire under you, so you can witness yourself living up to your fullest potential.