Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners’ Lucy Is Coming to Guilty Gear Strive

CD Projekt Red has revealed that Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners protagonist Lucy will be playable in Guilty Gear Strive. The surprise collaboration was revealed in a trailer during the EVO 2025 tournament.

The EVO 2025 fighting game tournament ended this year with a bang, after developer Arc System Works revealed that they were collaborating with CD Projekt Red.

In an August 3 post on X, the studio released a trailer revealing that Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners’ Lucy would be joining Guilty Gear Strive.

“The Elite Hacker Cyberspace Surfer ‘Lucy’ from Cyberpunk Edgerunners is coming to GUILTY GEAR STRIVE as the last character of Season Pass 4 on August 21st, 2025!” The two-minute clip showcased the Cyberpunk character’s moveset in the fighting game, and also featured an animated story cinematic.

Out of all the collaborations CD Projekt Red has done so far, I think this might easily be their best. Studio Trigger’s anime-art style for Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners translates incredibly well with Guilty Gear’s 2-D hand-drawn graphics. It honestly looks like Lucy has jumped out of the anime and directly into the game. If anything, this just makes me want a pixel-art RPG for Edgerunners.

Guilty Gear Cyberpunk Lucy DLC Has Nods to the Show

One of the cool things about this collaboration is how much detail Arc System Works put into the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC character. For example, Lucy has a moveset where she quickhacks opponents. The special even has the actual hacking menus from Cyberpunk 2077 as a part of its animation.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the DLC trailer featured several moments that were a nod to the Edgerunners anime. In particular, the moment where Lucy’s eyes glow red as she begins hacking directly mirrors a scene from the show. And of course, the trailer’s intro features characters such as David Martinez and Rebecca.

Also, yes, I’m still traumatized from the show’s ending. So if you are feeling emotional, I don’t blame you!

Cyberpunk Edgerunners’ Lucy will be available in Guilty Gear -Strive- starting on Thursday, August 21, 2025. However, players will need to have purchased the Season 4 pass to get access to the DLC character. If you already own the pass, then Lucy will be unlocked after the game’s patch releases that day.