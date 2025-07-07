‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Player Count Explodes On Steam After ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Season 2 Announced

Despite launching in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 is seeing record player numbers on Steam. Players’ renewed interest in the RPG comes on the heels of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 anime being announced.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Gains Thousands of Players on Steam After ‘Edgerunners’ Season 2 Announced

On July 5, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 was announced at the Anime Expo 2025 convention. Following the surprising reveal, Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a boost in active players on Steam. While it’s not uncommon for the game to hit 45k players, the CD Projekt Red RPG gained an impressive 20k users since the anime’s new season was revealed.

According to Steam Database, Cyberpunk 2077 hit a 64,216 player peak on July 6. Even more crazy is that it’s only 8 AM today, and there are already 54,908 people playing the 2020 game. So, that number could get even higher in the coming week. It’s especially impressive considering that Cyberpunk 2077 made its debut almost four and a half years ago.

Most modern AAA studios would kill to have 64k active players with the launch of a new title, let alone one released years ago. Looking at Steam Charts, the uptick in players directly coincides with the announcement of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2. Incredibly, this isn’t the first time the RPG has seen a massive boost in players because of the anime adaptation by Studio Trigger.

‘Edgerunners’ Has Helped Revive ‘Cyberpunk’ Again

Most already know the story by now. But when Cyberpunk 2077 originally launched in 2020, it was a disaster. The game was plagued with bugs, performance issues, and missing features. It was so bad that PlayStation even pulled it from PSN’s store and offered full refunds. CD Projekt Red then fought tooth and nail to bring the game back from the dead.

However, it was the unexpected success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in 2022 that truly helped revive the game. It was not only one of the best anime series to release that year, but it’s considered by many to be one of the best of all time. Following the launch of the Netflix show, Cyberpunk 2077 saw a massive explosion of players picking up the RPG again.

In my opinion, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was the true turning point for public opinion to shift for 2077. The fact that just the sheer announcement of Edgerunners Season 2 is already boosting player numbers again kind of proves that point. So, when the new arc of the anime eventually drops on Netflix, it will be interesting to see how big of a surge of players CD Projekt Red’s epic RPG will get from the adaptation.