Daily Horoscope: April 12, 2023

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer at 5:03 AM, which may put some of us in an impatient mood. Endings might take place. The moon connects with Mercury in Taurus at 9:35 AM, encouraging communication. The moon mingles with wildcard Uranus in Taurus at 7:24 PM, perhaps bringing some surprises!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Capricorn opposes your ruling planet Mars, now in Cancer, which could find you making important decisions about your work-life balance. Discussions about money take place as the moon connects with Mercury in Taurus. Surprising ideas and solutions can be shared as the moon mingles with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

An argumentative or decisive energy flows as the moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus, both in your sign, Taurus, encouraging communication, creative thinking, and experimentation.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Important decisions about money can be made as the moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with your intuition in some significant and surprising way!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars, which is now in your sign, Cancer, finding you setting some important boundaries. You could be saying no to an offer. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, inspiring excitement in your social life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Emotions may bubble to the surface today as the moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer. Make time to sit with these feelings, dear Leo. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, inspiring an interesting shift in your career.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer, which may stir up drama and excitement in your social life. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, perhaps finding you making exciting travel plans.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Important decisions about your work-life balance can be made as the moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer. The moon also connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, which could find you having an emotional breakthrough.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A conversation may reach an important turning point as the moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus Taurus, encouraging communication, and perhaps finding you connecting with someone unexpected.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You could be making important decisions about money as the moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, which might bring exciting changes to your routine.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in your sign, Capricorn, opposes Mars in Cancer, which may find you and your partners confronting important issues. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, perhaps bringing unexpected fun.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You might be ending an old habit or removing yourself from a situation you no longer need to be part of as the moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, inspiring interesting shifts in your home and personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Drama and excitement could pop up in your social life as the moon in Capricorn opposes Mars in Cancer. The moon connects with Mercury and Uranus in Taurus, which can find you having some intriguing, unexpected discussions.