Daily Horoscope: April 4, 2022

People may feel impatient as the moon in Taurus squares off with action planet Mars in Aquarius at 7:09 AM, but an expansive energy flows as the moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces at 7:29 AM. We’re setting boundaries as the moon squares off with Saturn in Aquarius at 7:58 AM. The moon mingles with creative Neptune in Pisces at 10:36 AM and connects with power planet Pluto at 8:00 PM.

Mars and Saturn meet in Aquarius at 9:51 PM, which may find us needing to say no or feeling pessimistic. Taking a realistic approach to things and getting clear on limitations is a good way to work with the energy. We might be craving comfort as the moon squares off with Venus in Aquarius at 9:53 PM, and the moon enters Gemini at 11:04 PM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries

Your ruling planet Mars meets taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you making important decisions regarding your friendships, and which groups and communities you want to invest your time and energy in. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging curiosity.

Taurus

Action planet Mars meets taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius today, which may find you contemplating serious decisions about your career. The moon enters Gemini, illuminating the financial sector of your chart.

Gemini

Mars and Saturn meet in fellow air sign Aquarius today, which may find you taking a cold, hard look at the opportunities before you and seriously deciding to proceed with future plans. The moon enters your sign today, Gemini, encouraging you to focus on self love!

Cancer

Mars and Saturn meet in Aquarius, which may find you settling a debt or cutting yourself loose from the past in some significant way. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to catch up on rest.

Leo

Mars and Saturn meet in your opposite sign Aquarius, which can find you and a partner having a serious discussion, or you may be reconsidering your boundaries within partnerships in general. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging you to reflect on your wishes for the future.

Virgo

Mars and Saturn meet in Aquarius, which may find you very seriously focused on a project. Your tolerance for carelessness is very low at this time. The moon enters Gemini, and you’re considering your career direction.

Libra

Mars and Saturn meet in fellow air sign Aquarius, which can find you setting firm boundaries, and discussing important issues in your love life or creative pursuits. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini, perhaps bringing new opportunities your way!

Scorpio

Your ruling planet Mars meets Saturn in Aquarius, which may mean setting some firm boundaries at home, and the moon enters Gemini, finding you handling issues concerning money and bills.

Sagittarius

A serious conversation about future plans or limitations takes place as Mars meets Saturn in Aquarius today. Your focus may also turn to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Gemini.

Capricorn

Mars meets your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius, which may find you making an important decision about your wealth, time, or energy. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring you to get reorganized.

Aquarius

Mars and your ruling planet Saturn meet in your sign today, Aquarius, which may find you stepping up to an important responsibility and perhaps having to say no to a request. Reflect on your boundaries today. While the mood may be serious, a touch of playfulness can arrive as the moon enters fellow air sign Gemini.

Pisces

Carve out time to relax as Mars and Saturn meet in Aquarius: You may be feeling some tension, perhaps about things that are out of your control, so do what you can to support yourself! The moon enters Gemini, also bringing your attention to your home and family life.