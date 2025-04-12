Nintendo Being the Ongoing Villain for the Nintendo Switch 2 Across the Internet Has Been a Journey, Huh?

I may have accidentally manifested Nintendo’s recent villain arc, y’all. But, in my defense, I was just talking about Super Mario Party Jamboree. I didn’t think that Doug Bowser was gonna effectively call everyone who couldn’t afford the Nintendo Switch 2 a brokie. Or that they would charge $10 for the Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour. …Right, and the “Well, obviously, you’re paying $80 for the ol’ Nintendo quality!” debacle. And the fact that, for some reason, we got the Monkey’s Paw treatment with Wind Waker on the upcoming GameCube Classics roster not being the HD version of the game.

Is everything okay over there, Nintendo? I get that we live in, uh… chaotic times, but it really feels like nothing’s going quite right with the Nintendo Switch 2 rollout lately. Some of the above points are kinda PR goofs, sure. But then, you have all the unforced own-goals like the Welcome Tour price reveal. Which people are still immensely unhappy about. Especially following the subsequent gameplay showcase.

Videos by VICE

Play video

So, the court of public opinion did not take too kindly to this. Not in the YouTube comments, not on ResetEra, not on Reddit — basically, there are plenty of accusations thrown Nintendo’s way that boil down to “You’re making us pay money for something that’s barely even a game?” …Which is the nicest version of what the gaming streets are saying. “Super generous of Nintendo for letting us watch this for free!” The top comment of the above showcase, as of this writing.

Screenshot: Nintendo

but then again, i can’t imagine this negative energy will affect Nintendo or the switch 2 too much

Look, I’m proud of y’all for standing up for yourselves and telling Nintendo, “Hey, we don’t like that!” But, here’s the thing. You voting with your mouth (or keyboard) ain’t gonna solve an issue your wallet can fix. Or rather, your wallet’s protest matching your online indignation. How many times do we do this to ourselves, internet? Where we rightfully decry an awful practice, pat each other on the back for having a low-hanging, digestible take, then go and buy and support the damn thing anyway?

“The house always wins.” Inevitably, even in the middle of an unpredictable economic climate that’s strangling people now more than ever before? You’ll find whatever amount of money Nintendo will tell you to pay. Then, in June, you’ll march your happy ass down to the nearest retailer — likely miles away if you didn’t pre-order it — or get your Refresh finger ready online to beat the other wolves to the precious Nintendo Switch 2 the instant it’s available to buy.

And Nintendo knows that. That’s why they move the way they do. It’s why politicians, companies, and other powerful entities do and say what they want regardless of how it affects your personal livelihood. Because, at the end of the day, collectively? Y’all ain’t got the energy required to meaningfully fight back. And, worse? You objectively do have the power to get what you want. Just not the willpower. And if reading all of that made you angry or feel personally attacked? Good! Take that energy, realize it’s best served attacking the king and not the messenger, and actually walk that walk. Otherwise, be a good little brokie, shut up, and buy the Nintendo Switch 2 in June!