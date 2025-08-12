Daily Horoscope: August 12, 2025

The energy today is layered and unpredictable, with emotions running just beneath the surface. The Moon makes contact with Neptune, Mars, Saturn, and Pluto, so expect shifts that feel personal even if you can’t quite name them. Venus conjunct Jupiter brings a hint of hope, but excess is a risk if you’re not paying attention. For you, stargazer, this is less about big moves and more about meaningful ones. Reactions might spike, but that doesn’t mean you’re wrong—it means you’re being asked to notice what still gets to you. Let the day unfold without rushing to fix it. Insight lands more easily when you’re not forcing a lesson.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Tension’s building, Aries, and your usual urge to react might feel louder than usual. With Mars in opposition to the Moon, Saturn, and Neptune retrograde, emotions and limits clash with impulse. It’s easy to mistake resistance for a challenge—but not everything needs a fight. Let frustration point you toward what matters, not just what’s in your way.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

There’s a Venus–Jupiter conjunction in play, which usually feels great—but today, that optimism bumps into a square with Makemake. Taurus, be mindful of the impulse to chase comfort without asking if it still fits. Big feelings might tempt big reactions. Step back before you overcommit, overspend, or overpromise. Satisfaction hits harder when it’s not covering something up.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You’re in your element today, Gemini—conversations click, ideas land, and people actually get what you’re trying to say. A trine between the Moon and Mercury sharpens your timing, so trust it. If something feels worth sharing, speak up. Let your heart weigh in, too. You’re not just clever—you’re clear. That’s your superpower today.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

There’s a lot moving through you today, Cancer, thanks to a Moon packed with aspects—including conjunctions with Saturn and Neptune and an opposition to Mars. Emotions may swing from grounded to overwhelmed, sometimes in the same breath. Let that be information, not a problem. You’re not overreacting—you’re responding. Give your feelings room, but don’t let them run the whole show.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The skies are quiet, but you’re not. With the Sun still strong in your sign, the spotlight follows you whether you ask for it or not. That power can inspire—or exhaust—depending on how you wield it. Leo, make space for warmth without needing applause. What’s real today won’t need to be performed. Let presence be enough.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’re sharp today, Virgo—thoughtful, focused, and unusually clear. A trine between the Moon and Mercury gives your words weight, so choose them with care. You don’t have to overexplain or fix everything in one go. Say what needs to be said, then let it land. Your clarity isn’t just helpful—it’s the kind of calm others are searching for.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re craving ease, but today’s Venus–Jupiter conjunction might tempt you to overextend in the name of peace. Libra, trying to smooth every edge can leave you worn out by nightfall. Don’t mistake overgiving for harmony. Let people meet you halfway. The square with Makemake reminds you that balance means including yourself in the equation—not sacrificing to keep it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The Moon forms a sextile with Pluto retrograde, pulling something real into focus. Scorpio, you’re good at spotting what others miss—but today, that spotlight turns inward. What needs your attention right now isn’t external power, it’s emotional honesty. Say what’s true, even if it’s messy. You don’t need control to feel grounded. You need to stop hiding from yourself.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Venus conjuncts Jupiter today, giving everything a touch of sparkle—but you’ll need to watch where you spend that shine, Sagittarius. It’s easy to say yes to everything when the vibes feel good, but check in with your long game. Expansion is your default, but discernment is your secret weapon. Not every exciting option is meant to be yours.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The Moon meets Saturn in your chart, and it hits like a cosmic check-in. Capricorn, you don’t need to grind your way through every emotion to prove you’re handling things. Structure is useful, but not when it keeps you from feeling what’s real. Let responsibility breathe for a minute. The world won’t collapse if you pause—and you might actually think clearer.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The Moon forms a sextile with Uranus, giving you just enough spark to try something different—without setting your whole life on fire. Aquarius, change doesn’t have to be drastic to be real. A small shift in perspective could open a door you didn’t know was there. You’re allowed to experiment. That’s how your best ideas usually find you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Moon meets Neptune retrograde in Aries, and your instincts may come through louder than logic today. Pisces, it’s not about figuring it all out—it’s about noticing what resonates. Let intuition lead, even if you can’t explain it. Don’t fight the way your emotions show up. They’re not here to derail you. They’re here to remind you where you actually are.

Pisces monthly horoscope