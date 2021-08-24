Daily Horoscope: August 25, 2021

The moon in bold fire sign Aries connects with taskmaster Saturn at 6:58 AM, inspiring patience and hard work, despite how impulsive we may be feeling. The moon opposes sweet Venus at 11:57 AM, finding us eager for love and appreciation! Make time today to let people know they are appreciated.

Aries

Solid social connections are formed as the moon, currently in your sign, mingles with Saturn. You’re reflecting deeply on your responsibilities, and you’re also eager to reward yourself as the moon opposes Venus!

Taurus

The moon in Aries encourages you to connect with your intuition today. The moon opposes your ruling planet Venus, inspiring you to find ways to make your day-to-day routine a little bit more pleasurable.

Gemini

The moon in Aries finds you focused on your social life today, and solid conversations about new opportunities take place as the moon mingles with taskmaster Saturn.

Cancer

You’re focused on your career today as the moon moves through Aries, and while the moon’s connection with Saturn finds you hard at work, you’re having fun later on as the moon opposes Venus.

Leo

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries mingles with hardworking Saturn, which could bring some exciting opportunities your way! Lovely messages may arrive as the moon opposes sweet Venus.

Virgo

You’re taking a hard stance against whatever’s been annoying you as the moon teams up with hardworking Saturn. You’re in the mood to spoil yourself and your loved ones as the moon opposes Venus.

Libra

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries and it mingles with taskmaster Saturn, making this a powerful time to set boundaries and raise your standards. Romance flows as the moon opposes your ruling planet Venus later on.

Scorpio

You’re busy tackling your to-do list as the moon moves through Aries today, and you’re also handling important responsibilities at home. Take some time off to relax as the moon opposes Venus later on.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, and you’re setting firm boundaries around communication as the moon connects with Saturn. Romance and creativity flow as the moon opposes Venus.

Capricorn

You’re focused on security and finances today as the moon mingles with Saturn. Reward and recognition are on your mind as the moon opposes Venus later on.

Aquarius

It’s a busy day for communication as the moon moves through Aries. You’re setting firm boundaries as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn. The moon opposes Venus later on, bringing sweet messages your way.

Pisces

You’re focused on money today as the moon moves through Aries. It’s a great time to reassess your budget. You’re in the mood to treat yourself to something special as the moon opposes Venus later on.

