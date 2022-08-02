Daily Horoscope: August 3, 2022

The moon in Libra brings up feelings about relationships and peacemaking. The moon clashes with love planet Venus at 1:54 PM, inspiring us to chase after our desires. The moon harmonizes with Saturn at 6:28 PM, making it easy and comfortable to set boundaries.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

The moon in your chart’s house of partnerships puts you in the mood to connect with others. The moon clashes with Venus, and you’re learning more about what you need in order to feel at home with others. The moon harmonizes with Saturn, and you’re confident in your long-term goals and ideas about the future.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

You’re finding a way to get your chores done as the moon moves through your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle. The moon clashes with your planetary ruler, Venus, and you’re addressing your schedule. The moon harmonizes with Saturn, and you’re investing in your stability and staying power.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Libra puts you in a creative and social mood. You’re investing in the things that make you happy as the moon clashes with Venus. The moon harmonizes with Saturn, helping you ground yourself in your beliefs and standards.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

The moon in your chart’s house of home and family connects you to your private life. The moon clashes with Venus, asking you to come out of your shell, but only to a small, intimate audience. The moon harmonizes with Saturn, and you’re getting comfortable with changes and endings.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

You’re pretty busy! The moon in your chart’s house of commuting and communication might have you scrambling here and there. The moon harmonizes with Saturn, and you’re able to find some stillness and time to withdraw from the hustle.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in your chart’s financial sector might be calling you to do some shopping, or pay bills. The moon clashes with Venus, and you’re eager to invest in your future. You can buy, or invest your time in, something that makes you feel closer to achieving your goals.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in your sign puts you in a sensitive mood. You can connect with your body and emotions. The moon clashes with your planetary ruler and you’re addressing how you want to be seen by the world. The moon harmonizes with Saturn, and you’re willing to make sacrifices or commitments for your personal comforts and security.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon is in a quiet, mysterious sector of your chart, which can connect you to secrets, either your own or others! The moon harmonizes with Saturn and you have a sense of things that are taboo or hidden under the surface. Use these sensitive sensibilities to comfort and connect with others.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re considering your future as the moon moves through your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. The moon clashes with Venus, asking you to collaborate with others toward your goals. The moon harmonizes with Saturn, making it easy to commit to a target or benchmark.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You’re sensitive to your reputation as the moon occupies a very public sector of your chart. The moon clashes with Venus and your partners are inspiring you, pushing you to the top! The moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn, which shows you your limits in a way that funnily gives you more space to operate.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in fellow air sign Libra has you wondering about the world beyond your limits. The moon harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn, and you’re able to see beyond your own boundaries. You can be expanding your ideas of what is even possible.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Issues concerning intimacy and sharing come up as the moon moves through your chart’s house of shared resources. The moon clashes with Venus, and you’re making changes to your relationships so that they can suit everyone’s needs better. The moon harmonizes with Saturn, and you’re seeing through everything that is shallow and surface-level.