Daily Horoscope: August 30, 2021

Communication planet Mercury enters air sign Libra today at 1:10 AM, inspiring fair, diplomatic communications. The moon in air sign Gemini clashes with the sun at 3:13 AM, encouraging us to rethink our processes, and we’re focused on our responsibilities as the moon connects with strict Saturn at 5:26 AM.

All times ET.

Aries

Messenger planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Libra today, encouraging communication in your relationships. It’s a fantastic time to learn more about your partner’s perspective!

Taurus

The planet of the mind, Mercury, enters Libra, helping you get organized! Communications regarding schedules, plans, and projects gets a boost.

Gemini

Your ruling planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring creativity. A flirtatious energy flows, and it’s a great time to romance someone with your witty banter!

Cancer

Communication planet Mercury enters Libra today, activating the home and family sector of your chart, and kicking up conversations about your living situation, or maybe bringing news about your past.

Leo

Messenger planet Mercury enters charming air sign Libra today, creating a busy social atmosphere, and it gets a boost from the moon in chatty Gemini. It’s a great time to exchange ideas!

Virgo

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Libra today, kicking up conversations about money, security, and material matters. It’s a great time review your budget!

Libra

Communication planet Mercury enters your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to express yourself! New opportunities arrive as the moon moves through fellow air sign Gemini.

Scorpio

Your intuition gets a boost as Mercury enters Libra. It’s a great time to keep a dream journal or pay special attention to the messages you receive from your inner voice.

Sagittarius

It’s an exciting time to network as communication planet Mercury enters friendly air sign Libra. The moon is in your opposite sign Gemini, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Today is all about connection!

Capricorn

Communication planet Mercury enters Libra today, which could bring news about your career! This is an exciting and busy time for you to be in the spotlight, Capricorn. The moon in Gemini also finds you in a productive mood.

Aquarius

Messenger planet Mercury enters fellow air sign Libra today, which could bring you news from afar. This is an exciting time publish or spread the word about something. Travel plans may also be set!

Pisces

Communication planet Mercury enters Libra today, encouraging you to get your finances organized. If you and your partner share money or other belongings, Mercury in relationship-oriented Libra encourages you to discuss these matters diplomatically.

