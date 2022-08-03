Daily Horoscope: August 4, 2022

The moon in Libra squares off with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:20 AM, which may stir up complicated feelings—but this can also be a powerful time to make changes. Mercury enters Virgo at 2:58 AM, boosting our analytical powers! Mercury in Virgo inspires a thoughtful, down-to-earth atmosphere for communication. The moon enters Scorpio at 7:47 AM, helping us connect deeply with our feelings, and the moon meets Mercury in Virgo at 8:29 AM, encouraging communication.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Communication planet Mercury enters Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals and inspiring you to get reorganized! A boost in communication takes place as you tackle the projects you’re working on.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury enters fellow earth sign Virgo, which may bring messages of love or invitations to parties, and boost communication with your creative collaborators. The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart!

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Your ruling planet Mercury enters earth sign Virgo today, activating the home and family sector of your chart, perhaps finding you connecting with loved ones or working out plans regarding a move or reorganization.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Chatty Mercury enters Virgo today, kicking up communication in your life, dear Cancer. You may be especially busy connecting with neighbors and siblings, if you have them. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Communication planet Mercury enters Virgo today, which could kick up conversations and paperwork concerning finances. The moon enters Scorpio, bringing your focus to home and family.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

You’r ruling planet Mercury enters your sign today, dear Virgo! You may be feeling particularly witty. Communication flows more easily: Not only is messenger planet Mercury in your sign, but the moon enters Scorpio today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury enters thoughtful Virgo, putting you in an introspective mood. Catch up on sleep, and make time to meditate. Step away from screens and connect with your inner voice.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

Mercury enters Virgo today, kicking up activity in your social life, and the moon enters your sign today, Scorpio, finding the world on your emotional wavelength! Conversations about hopes and dreams for the future can take place.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

Communication planet Mercury enters Virgo today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career; news about your work and success may be shared! The moon also enters Scorpio, encouraging you to catch up on quality time with yourself and connect with your inner voice.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Chatty Mercury enters fellow earth sign Virgo, kicking up communication. News from afar may arrive. Travel plans could come together. Mercury in Virgo can also bode well for Capricorns in school or who are publishing something.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Messenger planet Mercury enters Virgo today, which can find you and your partners discussing finances. Money matters like debts, taxes, or inheritances may be on your mind. Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Scorpio.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Communication planet Mercury enters your opposite sign Virgo today, which might put your partners in a chatty mood! Interesting information may come your way… The moon also enters fellow water sign Scorpio, which can find you exploring new opportunities.