Daily Horoscope: December 3, 2020

The moon in Cancer connects with sweet Venus at 2:43 AM, inspiring an affection energy, but watch out for short tempers as the moon clashes with Mars at 8:28 AM. The moon connects with Neptune at 9:22 AM, helping to smooth things over, and encouraging us to lean into our intuitive abilities. The moon opposes Pluto at 7:21 PM, asking us to confront control issues.

All times ET.

Aries

Today’s moon in cautious Cancer finds you contemplating comfort, security, and privacy. Boundaries between your personal and professional lives are especially on your mind today!

Taurus

The moon in intuitive Cancer illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, bringing news your way. Be careful not to jump to conclusions! People are especially protective of their opinions and ideas right now.

Gemini

You’re not a materialistic person, dear Gemini. You would rather receive an epic love letter than a gold chain, but today, the moon in Cancer finds you feeling a certain way about cash…take your time sitting with the feelings that come up!

Cancer

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer! You’re making important changes in your career, and intense emotions arise in your relationships. Watch out for power struggles.

Leo

Take it easy and get some rest today as the moon moves through Cancer. Yes, you have important responsibilities to tend to, but you won’t be able to get much done if you’re sleepy.

Virgo

The moon in Cancer clashes with warrior Mars and opposes the lord of the underworld, Pluto: As sweet and sensitive as water sign Cancer may be, today has a prickly atmosphere as you set some boundaries in your social life.

Libra

Today’s moon in Cancer illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, finding you reflecting on your goals and contemplating how you want to be rewarded. You’re ready to leave the past behind and are addressing issues in your relationships.

Scorpio

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, asking you to take a look at the big picture. Plans are rearranged and opinions clash. Take it slow with communication.

Sagittarius

The moon in Cancer finds you feeling sentimental today, but it’s crucial you have strong boundaries both in your love life and in your finances today. Watch out for power struggles.

Capricorn

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and you have important issues to address with your partners as the moon opposes power planet Pluto.

Aquarius

The moon in Cancer finds you busy tackling your to-do list today. You’re rearranging plans and addressing confusion, and you’re also noticing that you can’t depend on everyone. You’re getting clearer about who is and isn’t reliable.

Pisces

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—how fun! But drama pops up in your social life and you’re realizing which of your friends are controlling,

