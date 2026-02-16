Daily Horoscope: February 16, 2026

Some days feel like the universe is running three tabs at once, and one of them is definitely buffering. The Moon cozying up to Mars in Aquarius makes tempers quick and instincts sharper, so even tiny stuff can feel urgent. Mercury in Pisces trines Jupiter retrograde, dragging old messages, half-finished plans, and “wait…now I get it” realizations back onto the table. Add Sun square Uranus, and plans can flip with zero warning, like a calendar invite from hell. Stargazer, keep it flexible and keep it honest. Say what you mean, ask what you need, and don’t punish yourself for needing a pause before responding.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon meets your ruler, Mars, and everything feels like a group text popping off. Emotions want action, action wants a cause. Aries, pick one mission today and let the rest wait. Mars in Aquarius loves the weird solution, not the old flex. Say what you mean, then follow through with one clean move and don’t apologize for being intense.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Pisces trines Haumea, the cosmic reboot button, so pleasure comes with a permission slip to reinvent. Taurus, stop treating comfort like a museum exhibit. Swap one habit, one outfit, one script, and see what new version appears. Say yes to softness, but keep boundaries sharp. If someone wants access, they can earn it, no begging, guilt, or games today.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

That “random” idea returning today has history. Mercury trines Jupiter retrograde, so the second draft beats the hot take, and the old conversation still has juice. Gemini, read the message twice before you reply. Mercury in Pisces favors intuition over proof. Follow the thread that feels generous, then set a boundary where you normally overshare, and watch what opens up.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Feelings show up wearing combat boots today. With the Moon parked in Aquarius and meeting Mars, emotions want distance and action at the same time, which can make everyone confusing. Cancer, don’t mistake urgency for truth. Ask one direct question instead of writing a whole novel in your head. Give your body a break, then choose one thing worth defending, and defend it cleanly.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Plans can glitch today, like the universe hit refresh mid-sentence. Sun square Uranus brings curveballs, especially around relationships and expectations, so flexibility becomes your best look. Leo, if someone changes the rules, don’t scramble to prove anything. Ask what they actually want now. Keep your pride, but keep your schedule loose. A surprise invite or sudden truth can end up freeing you.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Today favors the person who rethinks their own story. Mercury trines Jupiter retrograde, so the fix comes from revisiting, not reinventing. Virgo, check the assumption you’ve been treating like a fact. Mercury in Pisces wants you to trust pattern and feeling, even when it can’t be bullet-pointed. Reach back out, rewrite the plan, resubmit the idea. Progress comes from the redo.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re allowed to change your mind without writing a dissertation about it. Venus in Pisces trines Haumea, so reinvention feels sweet instead of scary, and beauty wants a fresh container. Libra, switch up the routine that’s been draining you on autopilot. Try a new boundary, a new aesthetic, a new “no.” The right people adjust. The rest provide useful information.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Nothing flashy in your chart today, which can feel suspicious, like the universe left you on read. That’s actually useful. Pluto in Aquarius keeps rewiring the long game in the background, so small choices matter more than big speeches. Scorpio, pick one area where you’ve been over-controlling and loosen your grip a notch. Let people show their intentions without interrogation.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Someone from the past, or a past version of you, wants a word. Mercury trines your ruler Jupiter retrograde, so wisdom arrives through callbacks, second chances, and “wait, that makes sense now” moments. Sagittarius, say the honest thing without turning it into a monologue. Jupiter in Cancer wants you to mean it, not market it. A heartfelt message can land harder than any grand plan.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Today looks plain on paper, which means the real action is in your habits. Saturn in Aries keeps asking for grown-up choices with a bit of nerve behind them. Capricorn, stop waiting for motivation to show up dressed nicely. Do the small thing you’ve been avoiding, then let yourself feel smug about it. Skip the doom-scrolling bargain. Your future self wants fewer promises and more proof.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You can feel the tension before anyone says a word, like the room has a software update mid-hangout. Sun square Uranus makes people unpredictable, including you, so plan for surprise. Aquarius, don’t weaponize detachment when you’re actually hurt. Name what changed and what you need now. Uranus in Taurus wants real-life adjustments, not a manifesto. A small change in routine can fix a big mood.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Not every day comes with fireworks, and thank god for that. With Neptune in Aries, the dream gets a backbone, and your instincts want a direct outlet. Pisces, pick one desire you’ve been pretending doesn’t exist and give it a real name. Keep it simple. If something feels off, ask instead of guessing. Rest counts as progress today, especially if you stop guilt-tripping yourself for needing it.

Pisces monthly horoscope