Daily Horoscope: February 3, 2024

We’re humbled by unexpected changes as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus at 4:55 AM, reminding us there’s only so much we can control.

We’re meeting our responsibilities and challenges with confidence as the moon links up with Mars in Capricorn at 11:42 AM. There’s plenty of motivation to go around!

Spiritual connections flow as the moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces at 5:42 PM. Our psychic senses are sharper now. We’re invited to turn inward and reflect as the moon harmonizes with Mercury in Capricorn at 10:24 PM. Emotionally attuned and mentally grounded, we could witness some impressive ideas coming forward at this time.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for February!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

Discussions about contracts and finances may arise in your partnerships (personal and professional) as the moon in Scorpio links up with Mars and Mercury in Capricorn. Perhaps you’re already getting yearly taxes squared away.

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

You might surprise others with how receptive you are to joining in on their quests for adventure or invitations to try something new as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in your sign, Taurus. Heated debates about a difference in perspective or clashing cultural needs might arise, though you’re able to smooth things over with great tact. A sense of urgency could motivate partners to dive head first and take action on plans for the future, though you may value an approach that involves cultivating the skill and know-how to ensure your journey is successful.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You could be unburdening yourself from habits or work that hold you back rather than support you as the moon in Scorpio harmonizes with Mars and Mercury in Capricorn. It might be time to get something off your chest or let yourself have a good cry if there’s been any emotional blockage.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Flirtatious vibes could escalate a love affair rather quickly as the moon in Scorpio links up with Mars and Mercury in Capricorn! It’s a great day to go on a date or remind partners why you find them so attractive if you’re already committed.

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

Things might get messy in your personal life and your work could throw you a curveball as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus. You may have to adapt your schedule or routines around things out of your control today.

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

You could learn something interesting from or about your partners and friends as the moon in Scorpio connects with Mercury in Capricorn. It’s a productive day for research or writing if you have any projects or school assignments that need to be done. Maybe you’ll enjoy going down a rabbit hole or playing detective to unearth a mystery you can’t stop thinking about.

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re in a productive mood today as the moon in Scorpio links up with Mars and Mercury in Capricorn. You might find yourself working hard on something at home or preparing for anticipated challenges, getting the tedious or more difficult tasks out of the way now so that you’re not bogged down by it later.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You could pick up learning material rather quickly today as the moon in Scorpio links up with Mars and Mercury in Capricorn. Others are enjoying your company or hearing what you have to say as the moon also connects with Neptune in Pisces. You might sense a spiritual connection flowing between you now.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

You might prefer to be in your own world today as the moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces, inviting you to do inner housekeeping or work through some personal stuff while you’re tending to chores. Let yourself enjoy an extra degree of stillness and rest if you’re able.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You could feel fiercely protective of your friends and other allies as the moon in Scorpio links up with Mars in Capricorn. Your friends might also be going the extra mile to let you know they’ve got your back as the moon connects with Mercury in Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

You might find yourself reaching for the reset button as the moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus in Taurus, motivating you to do some research on how to radically transform your life. Whether you’re suffering from burnout or feeling deeply inspired, it’s a good day to carve out space for yourself and reflect on what being true to yourself looks like at this time.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Spiritually-oriented conversations are unfolding as the moon in Scorpio connects with Neptune in Pisces. A guide, mentor, or trusted friend could offer encouraging perspectives that remind you we’re all just passing through in this life. It’s pretty easy to live on your own terms when you remember that.