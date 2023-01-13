Daily Horoscope: January 14, 2023

The moon in Libra makes a harmonious connection with Venus in Aquarius at 12:58 AM, inspiring a fun, easygoing, and affectionate atmosphere! Plans and agreements can be discussed as the moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 7:47 PM. We could be abandoning our usual proclivities for novel pleasures as Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 8:22 PM. Something that used to please us may suddenly seem boring! The moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn at 9:10 PM, finding us moved to make a decision.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Venus and Saturn, both in Aquarius, which can bode well for your relationships (romantic and platonic), as a collaborative energy flows. An unexpected gift may arrive as Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Exciting developments may take place in your career or life in the public eye as the moon in Libra connects with your ruling planet Venus, as well as Saturn, both in Aquarius. Venus squares off with Uranus in your sign, which could find you exploring a surprising opportunity.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Venus and Saturn, both in Aquarius, inspiring a supportive atmosphere in your love life and your creative pursuits! Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus, finding you exploring a surprising fantasy…

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with exciting or even eccentric people! The moon in Libra squares off with the sun in Capricorn, and you could be making a decision about your relationships or your personal life.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon in Libra connects with Venus and Saturn, both in Aquarius, inspiring a collaborative, supportive energy in your relationships! Future plans can be discussed. Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which may find you exploring an unexpected source of pleasure.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An interesting idea may challenge your status quo as Venus in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn, which could find you making a decision concerning your love life or creative pursuits!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in your sign, Libra, connects with your ruling planet Venus and also Saturn, both in Aquarius, inspiring a collaborative atmosphere in your love life and creative partnerships! You might be surprised by what delights you as Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You and your partners could be experimenting with something new as Venus in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. Flexibility is a big theme at this time. The moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn, encouraging communication.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

A productive energy flows in your social life and communications as the moon in Libra connects with Venus and Saturn, both in Aquarius. Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which can find you breaking out of your usual routine in some significant way!

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Libra connects with Venus and with your ruling planet Saturn, both in Aquarius, which can bode well for your career or life in the public eye! Venus squares off with Uranus in Taurus, finding you enjoying some unexpected thrills.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Exciting future plans can be discussed as the moon in Libra connects with Venus and your ruling planet Saturn, both in your sign, Aquarius. Venus squares off with your other ruling planet, Uranus, now in Taurus, which may find you shaking things up at home or in your personal life.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Unexpected news may arrive as Venus in Aquarius squares off with Uranus in Taurus. The moon squares off with the sun in Capricorn, which can find you reflecting on the resources other people are willing to share with you, and what to make of these offerings.