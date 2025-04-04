drake-gets-big-win-in-umg-lawsuit

Drake has been at odds with his record label, Universal Music Group, and the Canadian rapper recently got a big court win in his lawsuit against the company.

According to Hot New Hip-Hop, in March, UMG filed a motion that alleged Drake was attempting to acquire internal documents, such as Kendrick Lamar’s record contract, so they requested to stay discovery in the case. Judge Jeannette Vargas has since shot down the motion.

“I cannot find on that basis that a stay of discovery is warranted. Here there is only one defendant, which weighs against staying discovery. UMG can object to individual requests. The motion to stay discovery is denied,” she said, per HNHH.

“I’ll set an argument on the motion to dismiss for June 30 at 2 pm. Six months for discovery seems aggressive – if 56 people were disclosed and might be deposed. So, confer and file a new proposal.”

UMG Thinks Drake Only Sued Them Because He Lost His Rap Beef With Kendrick Lamar

In another legal filing, asking the courts to toss out Drake’s defamation lawsuit against them, UMG argued that he only took legal action against them because he was upset at Kendrick’s song “Not Like Us” dominating him in their beef.

“Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated,” the filing read, as reported by XXL.

“Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

Drake Previously Withdrew His Lawsuit

Drake seems to be most upset that, in “Not Like Us,” Kendrick calls him a “certified pedophile,” which UMG argued was a complaint that pre-dates the song. This may be in reference to the controversy that Drake previously had a texting relationship with Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown while she was underage.

The timeline of Drake’s legal battle over the tune is fairly convoluted, but it essentially breaks down like this: Back in November, Drake began filing lawsuits over “Not Like Us,” partly claiming that UMG had inflated the song’s plays across radio and streaming.

Fast forward to January, he withdrew his lawsuit, seemingly having settled the matter privately. Then, he refiled against the record company, with his legal team arguing that the label used the resources at its disposal to “elevate a dangerous and inflammatory message that was designed to assassinate Drake’s character.”