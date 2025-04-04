Trapdoor Spiders With the Ability to Become ‘Invisible’ Discovered in Australia

Australia has done it again. Just when you thought the country’s spider game couldn’t get any crazier, scientists have discovered two new species that seemingly vanish into the landscape. Meet Kwonkan nemoralis and fluctuellus, trapdoor spiders so stealthy, their burrows disappear like they were never there at all.

Discovered during an expedition in Western Australia’s remote Kimberley region, the spiders weren’t found in the dry grassy savannahs the area is famous for. Instead, arachnologist Dr. Jeremy Wilson spotted them deep inside a shaded gorge lined with lush rainforest—a surprising pocket of biodiversity in an otherwise sun-scorched stretch of land.

The Kwonkan species of spider is roughly the size of a 20-cent coin (similar to the size of a quarter, for us Americans) and builds burrows with impressively subtle architecture. Around each entrance is a delicate, collapsible silken collar embedded with grains of sand. “When disturbed, the collar around the burrow’s entrance collapses and seals the entrance, while the sand blends perfectly with the surrounding landscape, making it virtually invisible to predators,” Wilson explains.

Many Kwonkan species go even further, surrounding their homes with pebbles or crafting turret-like structures that rise into the surrounding spinifex grass. These elevated designs likely help keep the spiders dry during sudden flood events, which happens often in Australia’s arid interior.

The spiders belong to a group of mygalomorphs known for their burrowing behavior and ambush-hunting style. While their fanged appearance might trigger instinctive fear, they pose no threat to humans. Female spiders spend nearly their entire lives underground, rarely emerging. Males, on the other hand, make a single appearance in the outside world: they leave their burrows upon reaching adulthood, find a mate, reproduce, and die shortly after.

The discovery of the spiders add yet another entry to the long list of wildly adapted creatures unique to Australia. Despite their vanishing acts, secretive lives, and being super creepy, spiders are indispensable players in their ecosystems. And it’s pretty awesome that we’re still discovering new species.

They may be hard to spot—but that doesn’t mean they’re not right beneath your feet. Classic Australia.