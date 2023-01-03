Daily Horoscope: January 4, 2023

Venus in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries at 4:08 AM, inspiring a fun, flirtatious atmosphere! People can feel especially generous or open-minded. Agreements may be made as the moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius at 6:54 PM, and we could feel especially sentimental as the moon squares off with Neptune in Pisces at 7:08 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Venus in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in your zodiac sign, Aries, which can bode very well for your social life. You may be connecting with an exciting new social circle, and feeling especially popular!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Aquarius, connects with Jupiter in Aries, perhaps bringing attention and career success! Believe in your creative talents and know that your imagination is a huge asset.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Venus in fellow air sign Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries today, and this alignment can mean great things for your social life! Inspiring connections may take place. The moon is in your sign, too, encouraging you to focus on self care.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

People may be very generous with you today, dear Cancer, as Venus in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries. Good news regarding your career may arrive! Make time to rest as the moon moves through Gemini.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Venus in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in fellow fire sign Aries, which can bode very well for your love life! A fantastic conversation may take place. Plans for a new adventure might be in the works.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

An awkward situation can be smoothed over as Venus in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon in Gemini connects with Saturn in Aquarius, boding well for your career and putting you in an especially productive mood!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

Your ruling planet Venus, now in Aquarius, connects with lucky Jupiter in Aries today, which can find you making exciting social connections. Romance abounds! It’s an exciting time to connect with people, especially as the moon moves through chatty Gemini.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

An easygoing, sweet energy flows at home or in your personal life as Venus in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries. This could be a great time to redecorate, edit your wardrobe, or simply enjoy beauty in your everyday life!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Venus in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, which can bode well for communication and romance! The moon in Gemini lights up the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging connection.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Venus in Aquarius connects with Jupiter in Aries, bringing good luck at home or in your personal life. Gifts may be exchanged, or there may be a positive discussion about money!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Venus is in your zodiac sign, Aquarius, which can find you feeling especially attractive! Good news or love letters may come your way as Venus connects with Jupiter in Aries. The moon in fellow air sign Gemini inspires celebration!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Venus in Aquarius connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, now in Aries, perhaps bringing good news about money or inspiring a general feeling of wealth, abundance, and generosity! Your focus may also be on your home and family as the moon moves through Gemini.