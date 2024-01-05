Daily Horoscope: January 6, 2024

We’re simplifying our lives and letting go of what we no longer need as the moon in Scorpio links up with the sun in Capricorn at 2:12 PM. New efforts and structures in our lives can be built upon when we clear out the clutter and spiritual gunk. We’re nudged to adapt in the moment as the moon faces off with Uranus in Taurus at 8:24 PM.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for January!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 19, 2024 – April 19, 2024

An unexpected expense could throw a wrench in your plans as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus, nudging you to improvise and keep moving. People with the means to offer support are likely to surprise you with a helping hand, so keep aiming for the stars!

Taurus: April 19, 2024 – May 20, 2024

Your relationships encourage you to see the many shades of gray life is colored by as the moon in Scorpio links up with the sun in Capricorn. What’s the point of this journey and how would your path change if you were more open to risks that could land you closer to your dreams? The moon faces off with Uranus in Taurus, finding these philosophical conversations inspiring you to free yourself from old beliefs that no longer support your growth and development.

Gemini: May 20, 2024 – June 20, 2024

You might feel inspired to make up for lost time on some very personal work you’ve been meaning to tend to as the moon in Scorpio links up with the sun in Capricorn. It’s true you can’t get those hours, days, or years back, but you can infuse all the unfulfilled intentions and promises with the full force of energy available to you now.

Cancer: June 20, 2024 – July 22, 2024

Surprising conversations could pop up in your relationships as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to color outside the lines and join others in a bit of messy fun. Things aren’t likely to go as planned, but spontaneity is favored now!

Leo: July 22, 2024 – August 22, 2024

You might be emotionally investing in a more traditional approach to the work and routines you’re used to as the moon in Scorpio links up with the sun in Capricorn. Conversations about the most effective way to go about your rituals and responsibilities could come up, or you might dedicate more energy to making your home the kind of space you want it to be. Fancy upgrades might be up ahead!

Virgo: August 22, 2024 – September 22, 2024

An unforeseen adventure could pop up as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to embrace detours or unexpected journeys with the mind of a curious child. Opportunities to take a short trip somewhere new and stimulating might also surprise you now. It’s a wonderful day to live in the moment!

Libra: September 22, 2024 – October 22, 2024

You’re reminded what’s worth fighting for and which structures are most supportive of your health and home as the moon in Scorpio links up with the sun in Capricorn. You could notice how attached you are to preserving traditions and sentimental gifts today, encouraging you to find safe containers or resting spots for these things until they’re ready to be brought out to the light again.

Scorpio: October 22, 2024 – November 21, 2024

You’re having a good time—or at least feeling entertained by—enlightening others about history, the old ways, or creative practices that require dedication. It’s an opportune time to teach what you love and keep traditions alive through storytelling.

Sagittarius: November 21, 2024 – December 21, 2024

Your subconscious might be trying to tell you something important as the moon in Scorpio links up with the sun in Capricorn, encouraging you to pay attention to what’s surfacing and watch for signs when handling (or thinking about) money and your values. You could discover a pattern of behavior tied to beliefs about money and your self-worth.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re bringing light and inspiration to your social circle as the moon in Scorpio links up with the sun in your sign. People are eager to be schooled by you now! If you have a call of action, this would be a great time to propose it. Lead the way, Capricorn!

Aquarius: January 20, 2024 – February 18, 2024

Unexpected opportunities can arise as the moon in Scorpio faces off with Uranus in Taurus, though you might question if you’re in the position to say yes right now. Circumstances could push you to find energy that feels hard to tap into, encouraging you to consider which goals are worth sacrificing for and which simply need to be let go of, for now.

Pisces: February 18, 2024 – March 19, 2024

Collaborative efforts are making speculations and dreams more tangible as the moon in Scorpio links up with the sun in Capricorn. The bones of a cause are coming together cohesively, showing you and others what’s possible through teamwork.