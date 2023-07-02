Daily Horoscope: July 3, 2023

The moon connects with serious Saturn at 12:43 AM, encouraging us to practice patience, prudence, and personal boundaries. The moon harmonizes with generous Jupiter at 5:02 AM, showing us how our work has paid off.

The moon is perfectly full at 7:38 AM in the sign of Capricorn. The full moon in Capricorn brings up topics of security, integrity, and sustainability. Read more about the full moon in Capricorn here.

The moon faces off with messenger planet Mercury at 12:49 PM, asking us to make a statement and say where we stand on an issue.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

It’s easy for you to keep a secret as the moon connects with Saturn. Consider your history with success and failure as the full moon lands in your chart’s house of career and authority. Give yourself high value—and announce it—as the moon harmonizes with Jupiter and faces off with Mercury.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Consider your history with education and morality as the full moon lands in your chart’s house of higher thinking. Reflect on what you would never do. Now give yourself some flexibility and forgiveness, considering situations that are exceptional, as the moon harmonizes with Jupiter. What is your golden rule?

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might be feeling pressure to cave into the status quo, or like you “should” do something as the moon connects with Saturn. Consider your history with loss and intimacy as the full moon lands in a transformative sector of your chart. Express your fears and your needs as the moon faces off with Mercury.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

You’re taking your relationships seriously as the moon connects with Saturn. Consider your history with other people as the full moon arrives in your chart’s house of interpersonal relationships. You’re staying open-minded about the future but still making firm statements as the full moon harmonizes with Jupiter and faces off with Mercury.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Consider your history with health and work as the full moon arrives in your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle. What are things that you can rely on? What histories repeat themselves? You can feel optimistic about having done a good job as the moon harmonizes with Jupiter.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

You have tolerance for others as the moon connects with Saturn. Consider your history with love and friendship as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of friendships and flings. You’re in the mood to express yourself creatively, without holding back, as the moon faces off with Mercury.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re finding a way to balance your commitments with your personal needs as the moon connects with Saturn. Consider your history with home and family as the full moon illuminates your domestic sector. You’re open to changes and endings as the full moon harmonizes with Jupiter and faces off with Mercury.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Consider how past conversations have brought you to this point as the full moon arrives in your chart’s house of communication and learning. You can look back at chat histories to gain a deeper understanding. You have faith in others and can trust them to listen as the moon harmonizes with Jupiter.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You’re investing in your own support system as the moon connects with serious Saturn. Consider your history with money, wealth, and sustenance as the full moon lands in your chart’s house of personal resources. You can find a comfortable peace with your cash flow as the moon harmonizes with Jupiter.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re able to express your limits as the moon connects with Saturn. Consider your history with your relationship to yourself as the full moon in your sign arrives. How you treat yourself affects how others treat you! Openly express joy and love as the moon harmonizes with Jupiter and faces off with Mercury.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You’re figuring out your fears or insecurities as the moon connects with Saturn. Consider your history with your mental health and other taboos as the full moon arrives in your chart’s house of secrets. This full moon could reveal if and how you need more rest.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

What would you sacrifice in order to fulfill your goals? As the moon connects with Saturn, you might feel OK with cutting something out of the picture. Consider your history with friendships and community as the full moon lands in your chart’s social sector. Expand your crew as the moon harmonizes with Jupiter.