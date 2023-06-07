Daily Horoscope: June 8, 2023

The moon in Aquarius makes a harmonious connection with the sun in Gemini at 9:29 AM, which could find folks coming up with brilliant ideas! This alignment can generally inspire a feeling of ease, as well as social connection. Surprises may pop up as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus at 2:37 PM, so keep your plans flexible.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

An easygoing atmosphere flows in your social life as the moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making a surprising decision about how you want to prepare for your future.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini, which can bode well for your career and the prosperity and security you’re seeking to build in your life. The moon squares off with Uranus in your sign, Taurus, which might find you making a surprising decision regarding your career.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in your sign, Gemini, which could bring exciting opportunities your way! An easygoing energy flows and you could feel especially confident and creative.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini, inspiring an emotional breakthrough. You may feel liberated from the past in some way. You could connect with unusual or unexpected people as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

An easygoing, intellectually fulfilling feeling flows in your relationships as the moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making surprising decisions about your career.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini, inspiring productivity, communication, and creativity at work. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you learning something surprising.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini today, which could find you feeling like everything is coming together seamlessly! The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, finding you more impulsive than usual. You might discover something unexpected about yourself and your desires.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You may easily resolve longstanding issues as the moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could find you connecting with surprising people.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini, inspiring an easy flow of communication. This could be an exciting time to meet new people, but watch out for unexpected changes to your schedule as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini, which could bring financial blessings or find you making great strides toward a goal. Unexpected fun may arrive as the moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, but you might feel irritated if someone or something makes you feel tied down.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon in your sign, Aquarius, connects with the sun in Gemini, inspiring romance and creativity! The moon squares off with your ruling planet Uranus in Taurus, which could find you making big changes at home.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon in Aquarius connects with the sun in Gemini, inspiring an easygoing atmosphere and finding you feeling emotionally in-tune with yourself. The moon squares off with Uranus in Taurus, which could bring surprising news.