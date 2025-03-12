Daily Horoscope: March 12, 2025

With two potent conjunctions in neighboring celestial domains and a full Moon on the way, emotions are likely to run a bit hotter today. Venus retrograde and Mercury’s conjunction continues to throw wrenches in our romantic and financial plans, clouding our vision as we look for ways out of these predicaments. The combination of Saturn and the Sun in nearby Pisces further emphasizes a need for boundaries, responsibility, and discipline. We mustn’t underestimate our own roles in our heartaches and hurdles, stargazer. Under a tempestuous cosmos like this, any parties are worthy of a skeptical second look. How will your sign fare?

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Venus retrograde and Mercury’s conjunction might be making matters of the heart and wallet a bit rockier than normal. But thankfully, the stars offer a much-needed boost of cosmic good fortune in the form of an auspicious trine between your ruling planet, Mars, and the Sun. Don’t be afraid to use these mishaps and obstacles as helpful guideposts, Aries.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your cosmic forecast is rife with unpredictability today. With Venus retrograde and Mercury’s conjunction still going strong in Aries, Uranus and a conjunction of the Sun and Saturn also form a favorable sextile under your starry domain and Pisces. When the going gets tough, the tough get going, Taurus. And indeed, it looks like it’s your turn to do so.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The ongoing conjunction of your ruling planet, Mercury, and Venus retrograde continues to dredge up relationship and financial drama. However, the cosmos provides more than just bad news. A positive sextile between this planetary conjunction and Jupiter suggests greater wisdom, strength, and prosperity, not in spite of these challenges but because of them. The stars urge you to stay strong, Gemini.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A nearly full gibbous Moon rides the cusp of Leo and Virgo today, briefly passing through a direct opposition to Ceres. This latter dwarf planet governs the ways in which we nurture ourselves and allow others to nurture us in return. This is a time to explore your shadow self for ways you could give or receive better support, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s ongoing conjunction with Saturn adds an air of discipline and responsibility to other coinciding cosmic alignments, most notably the conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury in nearby Aries. Doing what’s right for ourselves or others isn’t always going to be the flashiest or most fun option. Nevertheless, the stars urge you to try for your own spiritual sake.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet’s ongoing conjunction with Venus retrograde coincides with the nearly full gibbous Moon’s direct opposition to Ceres under your sign and Pisces, respectively. Take some time to zoom out and look at the bigger picture, Virgo. Are these emotional or financial obstacles worth scaling, or would finding a detour around them be a better option?

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde and Mercury’s conjunction forms a favorable sextile with Jupiter, the latter of which is also in a strong, harmonious trine with Makemake retrograde under your sign. As unsettling as emotional or financial revelations can be upon first glance, give yourself time to acclimate. All cosmic signs point to tremendous change, Libra. But you have to be willing to accept it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a positive sextile with Haumea retrograde under Virgo and your sign. As a result, the connection between your conscious and subconscious minds will be incredibly high. Use this to your advantage by carving out time to reflect on your current situation. You need to find the root cause of what’s been nagging you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet continues to fly in a favorable sextile with the potent conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury in Gemini and Aries, respectively. Considering Jupiter’s ongoing placement in air-ruled Gemini, the stars seem to be placing a clear priority on flexibility and adaptability. Be careful not to hold on to any one idea or belief too tightly today, Sagittarius.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn maintains its conjunction with the Sun under Pisces, emphasizing a need for discipline and responsibility when it comes to your emotional well-being. As much as external factors can lead to headaches and strife, so, too, can our actions. The latter is arguably worse, seeing how we have control over them and little else in our lives. Pick your battles wisely.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet’s ongoing sextile with the Sun and Saturn’s conjunction in Pisces suggests greater resiliency and motivation in areas of our lives that require more discipline and boundaries than others. You know what’s best for you, Aquarius. Don’t let anyone else set those parameters for you. The stars urge you to hold firm to your beliefs and values today.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun is slowly easing into a conjunction with your ruling planet as it nears the cusp of your celestial domain and Aries. Confidence, motivation, and overall energy levels are likely to increase as a result. Enjoy this cosmic good fortune while it’s here, Pisces. Be careful not to let your own ruminating thoughts get in the way of a good time.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.