Weekly Horoscope: March 9-15

An incredibly charged cosmic energy ripples through this week as Venus retrograde and a pre-retrograde Mercury conjoin in Aries by Wednesday. This planetary alignment has the potential to muddy communication, especially in close relationships where working through these kinds of impasses are particularly difficult. Be wary of acting out on assumptions and gut feelings, stargazer. These are worthwhile clues but not surefire guarantees.

This month’s full Moon peaks on Thursday in Virgo, creating a direct opposition to Saturn in addition to the Sun. Challenges are likely to increase in severity. Finally, Friday marks the lunar eclipse in Virgo, which encourages us to let go of lost causes and sources of chronic stress in our lives. Indeed, there is plenty going on this week. Remember that these experiences, no matter how tumultuous, can provide priceless wisdom and strength for the future.

Videos by VICE

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

This week’s conjunction of Mercury and Venus retrograde takes place in your celestial domain, increasing its tangible effects on your daily life. As someone who already tends to run a bit hot, this planetary combination poses significant risks to your closest relationships. It can become far too easy to assume these people know our innermost intentions even when our external actions don’t relay the same message.

You know what they say about assumptions, Aries. While it might seem difficult in the heat of the moment, the stars urge you to take a slower approach in your interpersonal communication. Don’t be so quick to settle on any one idea, whether your own or what someone else tells you.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet conjoins with a pre-retrograde Mercury in Aries, bringing a greater likelihood of misunderstandings and cloudy judgment. This isn’t necessarily a guarantee of disaster. But it is certainly a cosmic push to be more mindful of how much control you’re allowing your emotions to have over your decisions. There’s a fine line between principle and ego.

An auspicious trine between Uranus and the full Moon under your sign and Virgo brings some much-needed positive energy into the mix. Be prepared to have your mind opened to new possibilities, Taurus. More importantly, prepare your mind to accept these uncharted realities without judgment or fear. This week has the potential to reveal great insights into your psyche.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury and Venus retrograde conjoin under Aries this week, increasing the chances of lovers’ quarrels, unwise financial decisions, and an unstable sense of self. Be wary of giving in to knee-jerk reactions, Gemini. Your willingness to acclimate to a new reality without much convincing can be admirable in some situations. But in others, it only makes you more susceptible to diving headfirst into challenges you need not endure.

This planetary combination forms a favorable sextile with Jupiter, flying under your sign. A far more positive alignment in your forecast, the stars seem to suggest that any mishaps brought on by Mercury and Venus retrograde’s conjunction will provide an opportunity to become stronger and wiser. Don’t miss out on your chance.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your cosmic forecast is mostly quiet until the second half of the week, when the full Moon forms a direct opposition to Ceres and, shortly after that, Saturn. As this strong lunar phase increases emotional sensitivity and awareness, your ruling celestial body’s standoff with nurturing Ceres and disciplinarian Saturn signals toward an inability or unwillingness to put in the work for yourself.

Taking care of yourself is an ongoing process, Cancer. One, two, or even several days of prioritizing yourself simply won’t be enough. As the lunar eclipse takes place under Libra, all cosmic signs will point to letting go of old ideas of what honoring your wants and wishes should look like. Find what works for you, even if it’s not the norm.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun eases into a conjunction with Saturn around the same time that the nearby conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury locks into place in Aries. These corresponding alignments suggest ego-bruising challenges ahead, Leo. While this can certainly be easier said than done, the stars encourage you not to take this week’s events too personally.

Venus retrograde and Mercury’s combination is liable to stir up drama in intimate relationships. Rather than hurting yourself or others jumping to conclusions, try exploring each side of the story a little further. Having egg on your face from overreacting won’t be any less painful than the discomfort of having to wait to make your mind up. Spare your future self the heartache.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet eases into a powerful conjunction with Venus retrograde in Aries. This celestial alignment increases the likelihood of misunderstandings between loved ones and unwise financial decisions. So, make sure you tread carefully this week, Virgo. Your gut reaction might be the strongest. But it isn’t necessarily the most accurate read on any given situation.

This week’s full Moon and subsequent lunar eclipse both take place in your celestial domain, increasing their tangible effects on your daily life. Pay close attention to your emotional reactions this week. Indeed, where your mind wanders off to first can be a significant clue as where your deepest fears lay. Figuring out what these fears are makes it easier to conquer (or at least work around) them.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Cosmic energy ramps up by the middle of the week as your ruling planet, Venus retrograde, conjoins with Mercury in Aries. Your ruling planet’s fogging effect on your emotional judgment is exacerbated by the presence of communicative Mercury. Expressing yourself and, conversely, absorbing what others have to say will likely become more difficult. So, make it easier on yourself. Ask questions. Dig deeper.

Matters of the heart or wallet will become clearer and easier to navigate toward the end of the week, as the lunar eclipse makes a quick transition from Virgo to your celestial domain on Friday. The cosmos is offering plenty of guidance this week. Only you can decide if you’ll heed its wisdom, Libra.

Libra monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to your ruling planet, Pluto, early in the week. This particular lunar phase tends to bring about a lot more conflict as it encourages us to assess our progress on our life path. Realizing that we haven’t made the progress we’d like can be a difficult pill to swallow. Still, wouldn’t you rather know about the span between where you are and where you wish to be? At least you know where to start, Scorpio.

By the end of the week, a nearly full Moon, fresh from a potent lunar eclipse, forms a harmonious trine with Pluto. Possible bumpy roads aside, it appears as though you’ll come out on top in the end.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, begins the week in the same favorable sextile with Venus retrograde as last week. This cosmic alignment continues to shake up your ideas of what a healthy, supportive relationship should really look and feel like. Whether through external cues or your emotional guideposts, paying attention to this cosmic guidance will be critical, Sagittarius.

This week’s full Moon forms a tense square with your ruling planet, bumping up the potential for conflict even more. Jupiter’s influence over our curious, expansive aspirations can lead to acting against your own best interest merely for the promise of prosperity. The stars urge you to reconsider. Indeed, not every bet is one that’s worth taking. Choose your plays carefully.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn eases into a conjunction with the Sun under Pisces, increasing a sense of emotional responsibility and obligation. While this can be beneficial in the appropriate context, this alignment also increases the chances of overextending your resources for the sake of someone else. The more you do this, the less helpful you’ll be in the long run, Capricorn. You owe it to all parties to be more discretionary with your time.

This week’s full Moon directly opposes your ruling planet, further emphasizing feelings of burnout or loneliness. Take note of the relationships you’re trying to pursue most actively. If they aren’t the ones that are willing to return that same attention to you, is it really worth it?

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The waxing gibbous Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling planet, Uranus, midweek. This lunar phase already tends to create higher tension as it calls us to determine what we should and shouldn’t take into the next stage of our lives, no matter how present or in the future this stage may be. An arduous alignment with your ruling planet, which is already prone to chaos and rebellion, suggests a propensity for avoiding what’s best for you.

The coinciding sextile between Uranus and Saturn in Taurus and Pisces offers at least a small boost of good energy, signaling a general perseverance in the face of adversity and strife. A flexible mindset is a critical tool at your disposal, Aquarius.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Saturn and the Sun form a potent conjunction in your celestial domain this week, bringing concepts of responsibility and obligation front of mind. With Mercury and Venus retrograde forming a conjunction around the same time, the stars seem to point toward a recalibration of your role in romantic and financial relationships. Indeed, you have more control over these resources and assets than you might like to think, Pisces.

This week’s full Moon opposes the Sun in Virgo and your sign, magnifying its tangible effects on your daily life. Allow the Moon’s revealing glow to illuminate the path before you. Things that might have seemed foggy at the beginning of the week will start to clear toward the weekend.

Pisces monthly horoscope

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.