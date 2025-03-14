Daily Horoscope: March 14, 2025

Although the physical alignment of today’s eclipse will have disbanded by the time the Sun rises, the effects of this potent astrological event will likely be tangible throughout the rest of the day and even the weekend. After all, the Earth may no longer be blocking the Moon from the Sun, but we’re still under a full Moon, the strongest phase in the lunar cycle. Feelings of finality and closure permeate the cosmos. It might be time to say goodbye to a specific someone, belief system, or way of life, whether for the time being or permanently. No matter the case, remember that this unease won’t last forever, stargazer.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Your ruling planet, Mars, forms a favorable sextile with today’s eclipsed full Moon. With Cancer and Virgo placements, respectively, this cosmic alignment suggests an upcoming emotional affirmation of things you already believed to be true. Don’t be so quick to brush off the seemingly obvious, Aries. Sidestepping the void of doubt is a cosmic blessing, believe it or not.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Uranus’ ongoing sextile with a conjunction of the Sun and Saturn under your celestial domain and Pisces promises greater perseverance and discipline. With the full Moon and lunar eclipse revealing deep parts of ourselves that were previously hiding in the shadows, now would be a good time to start putting in the work toward a new endeavor or hobby.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The conjunction of Mercury and Venus retrograde under Aries is beginning to wane. But it’s not over just yet, Gemini. Fortunately, there is plenty of positivity in the forecast. The sextile between Jupiter and Aries’ planetary combination points to significant internal growth and emotional maturity. Shedding our old skin can be difficult, but a fresh perspective is worth the effort.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The lunar eclipse in Virgo continues to heighten emotions and highlight chapters in need of finishing. In a perfect world, we could stay in one place, mindset, or relationship forever and never worry about stagnation. But a perfect world this is not, Cancer, and this potent celestial alignment is gearing to shake loose some important revelations. Be sure to pay attention.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun and Saturn’s conjunction separates from its direct opposition with the full Moon by midday, but its effects will continue into the night. The cosmos is testing your patience and endurance, Leo. As much as you might like to think of these trials as personal punishments, it’s simply the way you grow. Use the opportunity to learn and improve.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Today’s lunar eclipse under your sign brings with it a feeling of closure and ending. Now’s the time to tie up loose ends and get closure, even if that looks like accepting this dissatisfied resolution as enough for your sake. The potent full Moon and the conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury are liable to cloud our judgment. Absorb; don’t act.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde’s conjunction with Mercury is waning but still liable to cause a few shakeups, especially under the high vibrational energy of the full Moon in Virgo. The stars urge you to look deeper at your hesitancy toward moving past this dead-end road. Is the path actually worth your while, or are you using it to avoid saying goodbye, Libra?

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Prepare for emotions and sentimentality to run at an all-time high today, Scorpio. The full Moon in Virgo is shining an unforgiving light on matters of death and rebirth, both physical and metaphysical. You might not always be able to see the road ahead with these vague unknowns. But you can at least trust your navigational skills. There’s your constant.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Your ruling planet forms a favorable sextile with the slowly fading conjunction of Mercury and Venus retrograde. As unsettling as emotional and financial change-ups can be, look at the opportunity ahead of you, Sagittarius. Falling into an inescapable rut in these areas is all too easy. The cosmos just opened up a new door for you to walk through.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn and the Sun’s conjunction continues in Pisces, slowly moving out of the direct opposition they formed with the full Moon earlier in the day. The hardest part of life’s transitions that is so often glossed over is the discipline we need not to backtrack after the initial satisfaction of the change is gone. Keep trying, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet forms a harmonious trine with the full Moon as the latter celestial body moves out of its eclipsed path through Virgo. A positive alignment like this suggests great prosperity ahead, Aquarius. The only caveat? You have to be willing to endure the few bumps in the road between where you are now and your final destination.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

As the conjunction of your ruling planet, Neptune, and the Sun strengthens under your celestial domain, our proclivity for imagination and romance increases. This can lend itself to exciting new paths and relationships, but it can also cause us to look at the world through rose-colored glasses. Follow your heart. But remember: your heart’s not foolproof, Pisces.

