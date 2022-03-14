Daily Horoscope: March 15, 2022

The moon in warm fire sign Leo opposes Saturn in cool air sign Aquarius at 6:56 AM, which may find us confronting difficult emotions, having to say no, setting boundaries, or simply reflecting on our responsibilities.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon in Leo opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, which can find you setting boundaries in your friendships or exploring themes like responsibility and commitment in the groups and communities you belong to.

Taurus

The moon in Leo opposes the planet of responsibility and hard work, Saturn, in Aquarius, which may find you releasing an important project or addressing concerns regarding your career.

Gemini

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius today, which can find you having serious conversations and discussing plans and commitments. Focusing on details and the reality of the situation is key; try not to jump to conclusions.

Cancer

Finding a resolution to a financial matter or setting boundaries around your material belongings may be on your mind today as the moon in Leo opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, and as it opposes Saturn in Aquarius, you may be setting boundaries in your partnerships or discussing important agreements.

Virgo

The moon in Leo opposes the planet of hard work and responsibility, Saturn, currently in Aquarius, encouraging you to get your to-do list organized and set firm boundaries around your time off.

Libra

The moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius, which may find you having a serious discussion with a creative collaborator or a lover. Standards and expectations can be explored.

Scorpio

Your work-life balance can be an important topic today as the moon in Leo opposes Saturn in Aquarius. Privacy and boundaries may also be a theme.

Sagittarius

The moon in fellow fire sign Leo opposes taskmaster Saturn today, which may find you having serious conversations, hammering out details, and discussing future plans.

Capricorn

The moon in Leo opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in Aquarius: This may find you having important conversations about boundaries or financial expectations.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, and it opposes your ruling planet Saturn, which is currently in your sign, Aquarius! Important conversations about expectations and boundaries can take place in your relationships.

Pisces

The moon in Leo opposes taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius today, which may find you wrapping up a project or getting reorganized. Setting boundaries around your time and energy is also a very important theme at this time!