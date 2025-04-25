green-day-is-getting-a-star-on-the-hollywood-walk-of-fame

Just weeks after the 35th anniversary of their debut album, 39/Smooth, Green Day are being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, near Amoeba Music.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT, with tennis icon Serena Williams and actor Ryan Reynolds (Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place) set to deliver remarks about the longtime punk rockers.

Former radio and MTV personality Matt Pinfield will serve as emcee. The event appears to be mostly open to the public, but will also be live-streamed at the Walk of Fame’s website.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome GREEN DAY’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Walk Of Fame producer Ana Martinez said.

“GREEN DAY’s music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives.”

Green Day Is Making A Movie

In addition to the big Hollywood honor, Green Day also recently announced that they are “making a movie” and were looking for extras to attend a free concert that would be featured in said movie.

“We’re making a movie… but more on that later,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “Right now, we need some extras. Live in LA? Over 18? Free on March 25th?” Come hang with us at The Palladium and be part of a New Year’s Eve concert scene for New Years Rev (said movie)!”

Green Day went on to explain: “We’ll be playing a few songs—a LOT of times (and maybe a few others). Movies take time, so plan to stay for 10-11 hours. But don’t worry, we’ve got sandwiches and drinks covered.”

Finally, the band wrote: “Sound good? Hit the link in our bio to sign up and get all the details. See you there!” Will the band’s new Hollywood Walk of Fame star be included in the film? We’ll just have to wait until the movie comes out to see.