Daily Horoscope: March 17, 2025

Today ushers in the start of Mercury retrograde, one of the most infamous planetary shifts of the cosmos. With its propensity for muddying communication and causing tech or travel errors, there’s a reason Mercury retrograde has such a bad reputation. However, this celestial event isn’t all bad, stargazer. The mishaps brought on by this Mercurian chaos serve as invaluable guideposts for potential pitfalls in our own communication styles and reliance on external resources. Mercury’s placement in Aries makes these roadblocks big and bold, making them harder to avoid but easier to learn from.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Proceed with caution today, Aries. Mercury’s shift into retrograde taking place under your celestial domain increases the chances of speaking or acting out of turn. You can always push a thought out of your mind. But you can’t take something back once you’ve put it out into the cosmos. A few moments of reflection can go a long way.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your retrograde ruling planet is joined by Mercury retrograde in Aries, adding to the celestial chaos by muddying communication and increasing the chances of tech or travel mishaps. Be wary of making major investments during this time, Taurus. Under these retrogrades’ rose-colored perspectives, what we believe to be true might not be as accurate as we originally thought.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury turns retrograde today, ushering in one of the most infamous celestial periods of the cosmos. Under the influence of your ruling planet’s retrograde period, interpersonal dynamics can get tense as assumptions and misunderstandings run rampant. Your willingness to adapt to and accept any circumstances can come back to bite you if you’re not careful. Don’t jump to conclusions, Gemini.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Haumea retrograde under Scorpio today, encouraging introspection and sharpening intuition. This cosmic alignment couldn’t come at a better time, on the heels of Mercury’s shift into retrograde. The cosmos will prove time and again how unreliable the external world can really be. Use your guiding principles, aspirations, and beliefs as a reliable constant instead.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body conjoins with Saturn and Neptune in its final days in Pisces. As disciplinarian Saturn and dreamy Neptune’s forces combine, the stars urge you to start putting pen to paper when it comes to accomplishing your dreams. Having the fiery vigor to come up with these aspirations is the first step but certainly not the last, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury shifts retrograde in Aries, increasing the chances of interpersonal conflict and progress delays in expansive endeavors like travel, career development, and education. Under the influence of this somewhat chaotic celestial period, it would be wise to avoid knee-jerk reactions in the attempt to save time. Rather than sprinting around the obstacle, consider what the challenge is revealing about you.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

As Mercury shifts into its retrograde motion, it resumes its conjunction with your retrograde ruling planet, Venus. Under fiery Aries, miscommunications and misunderstandings can become even harder to navigate as ego and passion involve themselves in the mix. Just because you want something to be true doesn’t mean it will be, Libra. Pay the cards you were dealt, not the ones you want.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Haumea retrograde under your celestial domain. This cosmic alignment calls for deep introspection and reflection. Now’s the time to take emotional and mental inventory. What burdens are you holding on to? What do you want to make room for? Don’t rush this exploration, Scorpio. Let these answers appear on their own timeline. Trust the process.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter begins the week in a tense square with Ceres. The challenging alignment contradicts your ruling planet’s auspicious trine with Makemake retrograde in Libra. Together, all cosmic signs point to reevaluating what you need to feel supported, stable, and satisfied. Figuring this out can sometimes reveal discrepancies between what you want and what you have. Prepare to get a little uncomfortable.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and Uranus serves as a helpful complement to Mercury’s shift into retrograde and corresponding conjunction with Venus retrograde. The road might get bumpy ahead, Capricorn. Fortunately, you are well-equipped to handle the terrain. Have faith in yourself, and remember that these challenges won’t last forever. Take it one step at a time.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Pluto and a conjunction of the waning gibbous Moon and Haumea retrograde form a challenging square under your sign and Scorpio. This cosmic alignment warns against allowing yourself to get in the way of your own progress. Your eagerness to explore the eccentric and defy the norm is admirable. Nevertheless, there is a reason some standard practices exist, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

A tense square between Ceres and Jupiter under your celestial domain and Gemini suggests impending consequences of inadequate nurture. Whether from the limitations you put on your own care or a hesitancy to extend that support to others, the stars urge you to look at the reliability and satisfaction of your most intimate relationships. Find a more sustainable balance, Pisces.

