Weekly Horoscope: March 16-22

Heads up, stargazers: Mercury turns retrograde early in the week, ushering in arguably the most infamous of planetary retrograde periods in the cosmos. This tiny planet’s close proximity and its governance over communication, technology, and travel make it a particularly volatile celestial phase. It tends to affect all aspects of how we communicate with each other and the world around us, leading to misunderstandings, accidents, and mishaps.

With Mercury’s backward progression slowly moving it into conjunction with Venus retrograde, matters of the heart and wallet are most likely to be affected. Be wary of making knee-jerk reactions regarding your finances or relationships. If possible, hold off on major decisions until the worst of the Mercurian chaos has passed. If this isn’t an option, then make sure you proceed thoughtfully. A little bit of mindfulness can go a long way in avoiding disaster.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As your ruling planet continues its trek through Cancer, Mars slowly creeps toward a tense square with Chiron, a dwarf planet currently flying through your celestial domain. Chiron’s influence over our more sensitive vulnerabilities and past experiences clashing with Mars’ fiery, assertive energy suggests an inability or unwillingness to advocate for yourself by learning from your past mistakes.

Call it pride, a mean stubborn streak, or difficulty admitting defeat. No matter how you choose to categorize this emotional resistance, the stars urge you to start loosening your grip. Mercury and Venus retrograde exacerbate this struggle even further, clouding your judgment and increasing the temptation to act rashly. You can’t change the path, Aries. But you can change how you navigate it.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus retrograde continues its backward trek through Aries this week, breaking from its long-held direct opposition to Makemake retrograde. Internal conflict will subside, and stability will slowly return. Your ruling planet’s retrograde period is an ideal time to reevaluate your relationship with others and yourself. Use this newfound inner confidence to guide you through these assessments honestly.

A harmonious trine between Venus retrograde and the waning gibbous Moon in Aries and Sagittarius, respectively, just before the weekend helps point you in a more satisfying direction. During this time, it will be pertinent that you act on the revelations the cosmos presented to you in the days prior. Change can be and often is scary, Taurus. But this will be worth it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet’s shift to its retrograde motion early in the week is liable to shake things up, Gemini. Take stock of the constants in your life: your values, principles, and goals. Then, consider what you can stand to release: assumptions, anxieties, and defiance. You can’t control what sort of communicative or technological mishaps will occur in the next few weeks. But you can control how you react.

With Jupiter’s ongoing placement under your sign, the cosmos continue to bolster you with a general feeling of prosperity and goodwill. While it might not always feel like it when the road gets extraordinarily bumpy, the stars are leading you down a path of tremendous growth and success. Trust the process.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

All cosmic signs point toward an urgent need to redefine and reinforce the boundaries you place with others and, perhaps even more importantly, the ones you place with yourself. Your ruling celestial body begins the week in a direct opposition to Eris in Aries, suggesting a rebellious streak that may or may not be warranted. A subsequent conjunction with Haumea retrograde suggests the latter, rousing self-doubt and reckless behavior early in the week.

By midweek, the waning gibbous Moon forms an auspicious trine with Saturn, suggesting a cosmic reward for practicing discipline and responsibility. Doing what’s best for you doesn’t always feel like it’s the right option. Give yourself more time to acclimate before making up your mind, Cancer.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Your ruling celestial body’s transition into fellow fire sign Aries coincides with a potent conjunction of the Sun, Neptune, Venus retrograde, and Mercury retrograde. Passion can and often is a very good thing, Leo. Passion without purpose or control rarely is. Take some time to pinpoint your focus. What are you trying to accomplish? How do your words and actions reflect these pursuits?

If left to its own devices, your motivation to move forward and assert yourself can quickly turn into confrontations and unwise decisions. Remember, Leo: Venus and Mercury retrograde still stand ready to turn our perspectives on their heads. You mustn’t underestimate the possibility of you being wrong this week. Keep an open mind. Stay receptive to cosmic guidance.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury and Venus continue their cosmic dance through Aries as your ruling planet turns retrograde early in the week. After Mercury makes its backward transition, your ruling planet begins to chase after Venus retrograde, easing into another powerful conjunction by the end of the week. These two nearby retrogrades are liable to muddy communicative waters and increase the likelihood of external mishaps.

Be wary of leaving room for misinterpretation in your words this week, Virgo. Just because you’re willing to dig through syntax to decipher someone’s true meaning doesn’t mean others will put in the same effort. The stars warn against relying on other people, technology, or infrastructure to meet you halfway. That effort appears to fall to you this week.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

The indecisiveness and self-doubt you’ve been suffering as a result of the ongoing opposition of Venus retrograde and Makemake retrograde begins to wane this week as your ruling planet moves further backward through Aries. By the weekend, Venus retrograde will be joined in potent conjunction with Mercury retrograde and the Sun near the cusp of Aries and Pisces. A need for self-reflection and assessment arises. Now that you’re on the other side of the previous week’s setbacks, it’s time to determine what caused the issue.

A repeated problem isn’t a cosmic punishment, Libra. On the contrary, it’s a cosmic opportunity to try conquering a life lesson you clearly haven’t mastered quite yet. Don’t miss your chance.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

The waning gibbous Moon conjoins with Haumea retrograde under your sign early in the week, encouraging you to release toxic thought patterns that only serve to tear you down and belittle your hard work. Indeed, we are often our own worst enemies, Scorpio. If you’re going to wall yourself in from the rest of the world, the least you can do is make that solitary space pleasant and uplifting.

A favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Pluto, and a conjunction of Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and the Sun eases into place by the weekend. Under this powerful alignment, the cosmos will reveal ways you can fortify your emotional or financial resources. Allow yourself to be vulnerable enough to accept the suggestions.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter spends the week in a tense square with Ceres and a far more favorable trine with Makemake retrograde. The nature of these coinciding alignments seems to point toward a need to reassess what you need to feel taken care of, supported, and safe. While your default mode is typically to reject help and prove to the world how well you can cope alone, this just isn’t sustainable, Sagittarius.

This cosmic forecast appears to be ushering in a changing of the tide. It’s time to dig deep and determine where you feel unfulfilled or unstable. While this can be an unpleasant and unflattering exercise, the harmonious trine between Jupiter and Makemake retrograde serves as a celestial reassurance of prosperity to come.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A favorable sextile between your ruling planet, Saturn, and innovative Uranus is a helpful cosmic boost in the wake of Venus and Mercury’s combined retrogrades. These latter planets will continue to shake things up for the next couple of weeks. But the positive relationship between disciplinarian Saturn and Uranus indicates resiliency, discipline, and creative problem-solving.

Tensions will likely peak just before the weekend when Saturn forms a challenging square with the waning gibbous Moon. As Venus and Mercury force us to pivot on our life paths, this tense alignment between your ruling planet and the Moon hints at a reluctance to give up old ideas and goals. Rest assured, the longer you cling to them, the more burdensome they will become, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Even amid increasing chaos under Venus and Mercury retrograde, the cosmos provide stable, steady ground in the form of a positive sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Saturn. Ironically, these two planets are somewhat paradoxical in influence. Uranus tends to incite chaos or, at the very least, unpredictability. Saturn, meanwhile, prefers consistency, discipline, and endurance.

Combine the two, and the result is a potent blend of celestial encouragement. The stars seem to be giving you the green light to continue down this path, Aquarius. Don’t let the distractions of Venus and Mercury retrograde deter you from your progress. If you can’t put your faith in the opaque cosmic process, then at least keep the faith in yourself.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The Sun moves through a conjunction with your ruling planet, Neptune, as it passes from your celestial domain to neighboring Aries. Feelings of empathy and intuition are likely to increase, perhaps even to the point of impracticality or self-deprecation. The stars urge you to find a balance between your idealistic version of what the world could be and the reality that presents itself before you.

Balancing the two perspectives will almost certainly become more challenging as the weekend starts and Neptune forms a brief but tangible square with the waning gibbous Moon. The sooner you accept the truth for what it is, the quicker you can determine how to use it to your advantage, Pisces. Be honest with yourself.

Pisces monthly horoscope

