Daily Horoscope: March 24, 2021

The moon in Leo connects with the sun at 12:54 AM, inspiring courage and confidence, and surprises pop up at 9:45 AM as the moon clashes with wildcard Uranus. The moon opposes strict Saturn at 1:38 PM, encouraging us to set boundaries, and mingles with warrior planet Mars at 4:08 PM, creating a helpful, energetic atmosphere.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, inspiring a fun and flirtatious atmosphere! The moon connects with your ruling planet Mars, encouraging a confident, communicative energy.

Taurus

Your focus is on your home and personal life today as the moon moves through Leo. You’re setting important boundaries between your public life and your home life as the moon opposes Saturn.

Gemini

The moon in Leo lights up the communication sector of your chart today, and you’re settling important boundaries as the moon opposes Saturn. This might mean limiting your time on social media, or letting a friend know you’re the wrong person to discuss certain topics with.

Cancer

The moon is in Leo today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart! You’re a highly creative person, Cancer, and as the moon mingles with Mars today, you may be taking action around your creative ideas.

Leo

The moon is in your sign today, Leo, helping you sort out your feelings. You’re very energized to network while also setting boundaries and stating your expectations in relationships today.

Virgo

The moon is in Leo today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. You’re setting important boundaries around how much work you take on as the moon opposes Saturn!

Libra

The moon is in fun fire sign Leo today, finding you in an amicable mood, eager to socialize! But you’re also setting important boundaries in your social life as the moon opposes Saturn.

Scorpio

The moon in Leo is lighting up the sector of your chart that rules rewards and recognition! The moon makes a beneficial connection with your ruling planet Mars, helping you sort out important issues concerning shared resources.

Sagittarius

The moon is in fellow fire sign Leo today, bringing exciting opportunities your way. Productive conversations take place in your relationships as the moon connects with warrior planet Mars, and you’re setting boundaries as the moon opposes taskmaster Saturn.

Capricorn

The moon is in Leo today, encouraging you to release the past. This is a powerful time to let go of a grudge. The moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn, encouraging you to set important boundaries concerning money.

Aquarius

The moon is in your opposite sign Leo today, bringing your focus to relationships, and you’re setting important boundaries with your partners as the moon opposes your ruling planet Saturn.

Pisces

The moon in Leo finds you organizing your to-do list and tackling your chores. It’s a great day to reflect on your habits! You’re setting boundaries around your schedule, time, and energy as the moon opposes Saturn.

