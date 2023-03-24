Daily Horoscope: March 25, 2023

A big shift in energy could arrive as Mars enters Cancer at 7:45 AM! Mars is the planet of action, but Cancer has a cautious way of going about things. A feeling of careful progress may be in the atmosphere. The moon in Taurus connects with Neptune in Pisces at 9:19 AM, encouraging us to connect with our intuition, and the moon enters Gemini at 8:42 PM, asking us to take a detached, logical look at things. The moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius at 8:46 PM, creating a powerful atmosphere for transformation and connecting with our inner power!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars enters water sign Cancer, which could find you making a decision regarding your home, family, or personal life. You may be moving, rearranging your space, or setting boundaries. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging communication.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Conversations begin moving along quickly as Mars enters Cancer. You may be reflecting on how to say something straightforwardly, but tactfully. Be honest, and balance criticism with appreciation and understanding. The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to themes like money, security, and comfort.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You could feel reenergized to meet your financial goals or build wealth as Mars enters Cancer. Your negotiation skills can be especially strong! The moon enters your sign, Gemini, encouraging you to connect with your feelings and focus on self care.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Mars enters your sign today, Cancer, which can find you revitalized with energy, though taking it slow and making sure you’re well rested may be a priority as the moon enters Gemini. You could be making exciting moves soon, but do so after a good night’s sleep!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Mars enters Cancer, which might find you feeling quite restless! Make time for journaling or meditation. Carve out extra space to rest and catch up on alone time. Find a new creative outlet. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring a busy atmosphere in your social life, too.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

Your social life could become quite busy as Mars enters Cancer! This is a very productive time for group efforts. The moon enters Gemini, which may find you receiving recognition or rewards for your talents!

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You may feel reenergized and ready to tackle big career goals as Mars enters Cancer. Great achievements can take place in the coming weeks! The moon enters Gemini, perhaps finding you planning your next trip.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Your ruling planet Mars enters fellow water sign Cancer, which could find you embarking on an exciting journey. You may be making great strides in your education or with work that you want to publish. The moon enters Gemini, which can also find you getting your bills organized.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

You may be settling a debt, taking care of taxes, or dealing with other financial issues head-on over the coming weeks thanks to Mars entering Cancer. The moon enters Gemini, encouraging communication and collaboration.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Mars enters your opposite sign Cancer, encouraging you and your partners (in love, business, or otherwise) to address issues head-on: This isn’t about being confrontational, but taking action and protecting what’s important to both of you. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring productivity, and finding you reorganizing your schedule.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Mars enters Cancer, which can find you feeling especially productive. You may be tackling projects that have been lingering on your to do list, and you might even start a new gig or routine. The moon enters Gemini, inspiring a playful, romantic atmosphere!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Mars enters fellow water sign Cancer, revving up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! This is an exciting time to connect with lovers. You could make great progress with a creative project during this period, too. The moon enters Gemini, bringing your focus to home and family.