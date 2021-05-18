Daily Horoscope: May 19, 2021

The moon in Leo clashes with the sun at 3:13 PM, encouraging us to reflect on how we may have been stubborn, and we’re considering making adjustments as the moon enters the most flexible of earth signs, Virgo, at 4:59 PM.

The moon opposes jovial Jupiter at 6:07 PM, kicking up an exciting atmosphere—just try not to over-indulge! Darling Venus connects with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, at 9:58 PM, creating a supportive atmosphere for discussing commitments.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters Virgo today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. It’s a solid day to communicate your desires and goals, and to consider your commitments as Venus connects with Saturn.

Taurus

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating a playful, romantic sector of your chart! Your ruling planet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a supportive atmosphere for accomplishing your goals.

Gemini

Your focus turns to home and family today as the moon enters earth sign Virgo. Sweet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a highly supportive energy for asking for what you want!

Cancer

The moon enters Virgo today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart. It’s a solid time to talk about what you need in order to feel valued and secure as Venus connects harmoniously with taskmaster Saturn.

Leo

The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to money and issues concerning your belongings and sense of security. Sweet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, helping you and your partners discuss plans and commitments.

Virgo

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo! Make time to reflect on your feelings: What do you need in order to feel taken care of? Venus and Saturn make a helpful connection, creating a supportive atmosphere—ask for what you need!

Libra

The moon enters Virgo today, helping you tap into your intuitive abilities! Your ruling planet Venus connects with taskmaster Saturn, creating a harmonious energy for discussing future plans. A supportive energy flows.

Scorpio

You’re in the mood to network and connect with friends as the moon enters Virgo! Sweet Venus and taskmaster Saturn make a harmonious connection, inspiring a solid energy for discussing plans and commitments.

Sagittarius

You’re focused on your career and life in public as the moon enters hardworking earth sign Virgo. Your focus is also on partnerships as Venus connects with Saturn, inspiring a fantastic energy for discussing standards and commitments in both love and business.

Capricorn

You’re engaging with new and exciting ideas as the moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo. Lovely Venus connects with your ruling planet Saturn, inspiring a supportive atmosphere for relationships and even material support.

Aquarius

The moon enters Virgo, finding you focused on finances, especially issues like debts and taxes. Darling Venus mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, finding you exploring romantic and creative commitments.

Pisces

The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo today, bringing your focus to relationships! Sweet Venus connects with serious Saturn, finding you exploring your emotions concerning commitment and support.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.